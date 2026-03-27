Congress Is Trying to Sneak CBDC into the Housing Bill

The uniparty is trying to sneak a Trojan horse in the form of a CBDC into a housing bill opposed by at least 80 percent of Americans. Congress won’t even respond to the SAVE America Act, which is an 80-20 bill. This is more serious. The CBDC is a potentially dangerous government currency. It turns control of our money over to the banks, and we can’t trust them. While they promise not to use it for surveillance or control, it’s probably best not to take that promise too seriously.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent banned central bank digital currencies in America. He said those currencies are for countries that don’t have other investment prospects. We thought we just had to worry about the EU elites.

Congress is trying to sneak a CBDC into their must-pass housing bill. It would replace the US dollar with a government-controlled crypto-token that 80% of voters reject. pic.twitter.com/cYYGaH6pIC — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) March 26, 2026

Rushed Transcript

“Republicans in Congress are pushing a central bank digital currency, once again, disguised as a ban, so they can surveil and control every dollar you spend. Will it be the Republicans who make you eat the bugs? Republicans in Congress are currently pushing a housing bill that does some useful things to reduce red tape, zoning, and mortgage rights while doing some shady things.

This is Congress, remember, like letting banks print money they don’t have and handing free money to people with bad credit, which didn’t work in 2008, but hidden deep in the bowels is a little gem that effectively green lights a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, so long as Wall Street gets a piece of the action, so a CBDC is a kind of government-run crypto token that would replace the dollar with a centralized database that lets bureaucrats see and report every dollar you spend, and lets them block anything they don’t like.

“It’s a stable coin, but a government stable coin. Now this already happens with the banking system. Banks send the government transaction reports anytime you move 10 grand, so-called suspicious activity reports if you do anything weird, both in blatant violation of the Fourth Amendment, requiring probable cause for government spying. Meanwhile, banks can and do control your money.

“Remember the Canadian trucker protest that forced banks to freeze protesters’ accounts using powers we also have thanks to the Patriot Act. The difference is a CBDC does this to all of your dollars, not just your bank account. There is no escape unless you’re paying the mortgage and groceries in gold or perhaps Bitcoin.

“China, naturally, is the world leader in CBDCs. It’s bragged about the fact it can freeze any spending. Even allows negative interest rates where your money literally loses a percent a month unless you spend it, which is handy to force more spending in time for the next election, aside from China and other 71 countries are building CBDCs or running pilots.

“Now, the Federal Reserve was running a pilot, but Trump ended that with an executive order as soon as he took office. Enter the housing bill, which has already turned into a vehicle to cripple private stablecoins. I talked about that yesterday, but it also adds a CBDC ban that actually promotes the CBDC.

“The reason is there’s two kinds of CBDCs, a retail CBDC, where the Fed issues tokens to the public, meaning you replace your bank with a bank account at the Fed, and a wholesale CBDC, where the Fed issues tokens only to banks. A housing bill only bans the retail CBDC, it allows wholesale. This is a problem because retail terrifies Wall Street, because millions of people would pull out their money and park it at the Fed, because there’s zero risk at the Fed, it cannot go bust. It is a giant counterfeiting machine.

“Wholesale, on the other hand, deals with banks that can keep placing you just with a new back door for the bureaucrats that flips the enormous Wall Street lobbying machine from anti-CBDC to pro-CBDC.

“Now, wholesale promoters promise it will never, ever be used for surveillance. But once it’s built, they can flick a switch using any excuse, and, going by the Patriot Act, they will be very creative about the excuses. So as an export to buy trust capital, 80% of the American public opposes the CBDC. Once they understand it, it’s closer to 95% that’s across parties, Republicans, Democrats, everything in between.

“But given the dollars and control at stake, Democrats and Republicans will keep trying to sneak in the back door no matter what voters think.”