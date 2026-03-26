Ukraine Sent $$$ to USAID That Went to Biden’s Election Fund

I heard this news before, but it is confirmation.

Newly-unclassified documents show that in 2022, Ukrainian officials discussed diverting hundreds of millions of U.S. tax dollars to Biden’s 2024 campaign. It was earmarked for clean energy. There is no evidence that the intercepted allegations were investigated during the Biden administration.

Just to interject here. EPA Secretary Zeldin said the $20 billion spent during Biden’s last days was allegedly for the environment. But they were sent to unaccountable, newly formed NGOs. There was no government oversight after that.

U.S. intelligence intercepted Ukrainian government communications discussing the plot. Money also went to the Democratic National Committee, according to a declassified intelligence report. The report summarized the intercepts that were obtained by Just the News.

USAID was a mostly Democrat slush fund, as we were told.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently learned of the intercepts. She has asked U.S. Agency for International Development officials to determine whether the plot was carried out. She wants to know if a criminal referral should be made to the FBI.

There is no evidence yet that the Biden administration has investigated.

The Details of How It Was Made Difficult to Track and Verify

“The Ukrainian government and unspecified U.S. government personnel, through USAID in Kyiv, reportedly developed a plan that would provide hundreds of millions of US taxpayer dollars to fund an infrastructure project for Ukraine that would be used as a cover to send approximately 90% of funds allocated to the DNC to fund Joe Biden’s reelection campaign,” the declassified summary of the intercepts stated.

“They were confident the project would be funded initially, even though, at some time in the future, the project would be disapproved as unnecessary. At this time, the money would already be allocated and impossible to return or use for a different purpose,” the report added.

The report mentioned two American subcontractors [the names are still classified]. The plan included details on how subcontractors would be funded through US companies. It also described how it would be difficult to track. If executed, it would be difficult to verify. That’s how the money would go to Joe Biden’s election campaign: secretly and untraceable.

Opinion

Now you know how some of our tax dollars were spent and why we had to spend $200 billion on Ukraine for their war.

Who can forget Joe Biden bragging about blocking a billion dollars in USAID funding until Ukraine fired the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma? Biden’s son Hunter sat on the Burisma board and made millions with no experience or background for the job.

Biden once said, “We have put together the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”