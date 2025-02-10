Treasury Sec. Bessent Bans CBDCs in America

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent banned Central Bank Digital Currencies in America. He said those currencies are for countries that don’t have other prospects for investment.

The EU parliament had agreed to introduce digital IDs and the pro-censorship former chief Theirry Breton suggested integrating it with soon-to-be CBDCs.

We’re well on our way to losing control over our money. The Euro leftists are leading the way.

Breton said that now that there is a “digital ID wallet,” we have to put something in it. Breton’s comments suggest linking eIDs and future CBDCs.

The new eIDAs “radically expand the ability of governments to surveil both their own citizens and residents across the EU by providing them with the technical means to intercept encrypted web traffic, as well as undermining the existence oversight mechanisms relied on by European citizens.”

They are even thinking about putting expiration dates on their new money.

Scott Bessent is the right person for this job. He’s banning the World Economic Forum’s one world currency.

