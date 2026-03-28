Congressmen Cut the Airport Lines, Escorted by TSA Agents

Delta Air Lines cut off special services for members of Congress at airports, as the industry continues to feel the effects of the government’s failure to pay Transportation Security Administration workers.

Delta issued a statement saying it would temporarily suspend specialty services for members of Congress “due to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown.”

Members of Congress are given special treatment at airports, including expedited screening, escorts through airports to bypass long security lines, and dedicated reservation desks that, among other things, allow them to make last-minute changes.

No member of Congress should get special privileges on any airline, especially not Democrats who shut down DHS. If it were up to me, they wouldn’t get paid until Congress resolved the situation.

A Reporter Asked Thune If the House Was Going to Do Its Job

As Majority Leader Thune fled D.C. for vacation, he was escorted through the airport by an unpaid TSA agent. A reporter asked him whether the House would do its job. However, the House didn’t have a job to do. The Senate caved and defunded ICE and CBP. The Senate stuck it to the House. The House would never approve that complete cave. The Senate put the onus of the Democrat shutdown on Republicans in the House so they could go on vacation.

In case you were wondering what BETRAYAL looks like from a “Republican” – here you go. Thune was busted heading off to vacation with a TSA escort… knowing that Americans are waiting hours and hours to get through security and the SAVE America Act was not passed. Toss that guy… pic.twitter.com/fACz0Uo0Ou — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) March 27, 2026

Here are Republican Rep. Nancy Mace and Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz getting escorted and cutting the line while the peasants wait hours, and agents are without an income. They should be ashamed of themselves.

🚨Nancy Mace and Debbie Wasserman Schultz getting escorted through TSA … … bypassing the lines the rest of us are stuck in. No wonder Americans are fed up with Congress. Just because you can skip the line doesn’t mean you should. pic.twitter.com/Ov7LU2QQPK — Henry (@HenryFrank02) March 25, 2026

Democrat Whip Katherine Clark had an escort and cut the line. Yesterday, rich communist Bernie Sanders flew first class.

Escape From D.C. Watch as House Democrat Whip Rep. Katherine Clark – who voted to defund DHS – flees Washington and SKIPS TSA security line. Do you need another reason to vote Republican this November? pic.twitter.com/axC1AAA9eg — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) March 28, 2026

BREAKING – Rep. Mike Collins is being massively applauded after he was spotted waiting in a TSA security line at Reagan National Airport, the same airport where Sen. John Thune was seen receiving a private security escort to skip the line. pic.twitter.com/HX7wSiebPG — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 28, 2026

They think they are all that. Marie Antoinette did also.