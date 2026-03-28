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Home Clown World Congressmen Cut the Airport Lines, Escorted by TSA Agents

Congressmen Cut the Airport Lines, Escorted by TSA Agents

By
M Dowling
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Delta Air Lines cut off special services for members of Congress at airports, as the industry continues to feel the effects of the government’s failure to pay Transportation Security Administration workers.

Delta issued a statement saying it would temporarily suspend specialty services for members of Congress “due to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown.”

Members of Congress are given special treatment at airports, including expedited screening, escorts through airports to bypass long security lines, and dedicated reservation desks that, among other things, allow them to make last-minute changes.

No member of Congress should get special privileges on any airline, especially not Democrats who shut down DHS. If it were up to me, they wouldn’t get paid until Congress resolved the situation.

A Reporter Asked Thune If the House Was Going to Do Its Job

As Majority Leader Thune fled D.C. for vacation, he was escorted through the airport by an unpaid TSA agent. A reporter asked him whether the House would do its job. However, the House didn’t have a job to do. The Senate caved and defunded ICE and CBP. The Senate stuck it to the House. The House would never approve that complete cave. The Senate put the onus of the Democrat shutdown on Republicans in the House so they could go on vacation.

Here are Republican Rep. Nancy Mace and Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz getting escorted and cutting the line while the peasants wait hours, and agents are without an income. They should be ashamed of themselves.

Democrat Whip Katherine Clark had an escort and cut the line. Yesterday, rich communist Bernie Sanders flew first class.

They think they are all that. Marie Antoinette did also.

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