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Home Home The Leftist No Kings Protest Is in Several Cities Today

The Leftist No Kings Protest Is in Several Cities Today

By
M Dowling
-
3
13

The No Kings protests are reportedly funded in part by alleged communist Roy Singham, who lives in Shanghai. They are on today with the usual leftist mobs. Some get paid $200 to show up. The No Kings protest is allegedly CCP-tied. Certainly, some very far-left people fund it.

In Boston, they want us to give everything back to the Indians who weren’t alive when they lost it.

Yikes!

The anti-science science guy who thinks it’s a crime for law enforcement to shoot someone who runs into them with a car or threatens them.

Richmond had a lot of chanting leftist marchers. You can watch them on this link.

With his usual sense of humor, Trump is trolling.

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