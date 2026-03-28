The Leftist No Kings Protest Is in Several Cities Today

The No Kings protests are reportedly funded in part by alleged communist Roy Singham, who lives in Shanghai. They are on today with the usual leftist mobs. Some get paid $200 to show up. The No Kings protest is allegedly CCP-tied. Certainly, some very far-left people fund it.

🚨 JUST IN: No Kings protests are turning out to be a TOTAL DISASTER and EMBARRASSMENT, with white liberals dressing up as handmaids to “stop Donald Trump” They are truly diseased! 🤡🤡🤡pic.twitter.com/LFXQ8L5zT5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 28, 2026

In Boston, they want us to give everything back to the Indians who weren’t alive when they lost it.

Just now at the Boston “No Kings” protest: “The U.S. will never be free until the stewardship of this land is returned to its indigenous peoples.” This is what Democrats Ed Markey and Ayanna Pressley are doing while you suffer during their Democrat Shutdown. pic.twitter.com/UrEDkaRATf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 28, 2026

Yikes!

This is not a scene from ‘Mad Max.’ This is a ‘No Kings’ protest today… pic.twitter.com/1GDpDsRSjq — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 28, 2026

🚨BREAKING: Trump-hating trio multimillionaire Robert De Niro, corrupt NY AG Letitia James, and race hustler Al Sharpton are leading the “No Kings” protests in NYC right now! Just another day of elite resistance theater in deep-blue NYC. pic.twitter.com/uTdtI2OPMQ — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 28, 2026

🚨#BREAKING: This is footage of the current “No Kings” protest here in Greensboro, North Carolina. Almost every protestor on this street has at least one or two professionally made signs. What do you notice about the protestors here? Do you see it?!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KTTMwL5qnq — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 28, 2026

The anti-science science guy who thinks it’s a crime for law enforcement to shoot someone who runs into them with a car or threatens them.

NEW: Bill Nye the ‘Science Guy’ and political activist, starts lecturing on morals, says “extraordinary times require extraordinary actions.” The activist was seen at a ‘No Kings’ protest and was able to find his way on MS Now. “We are living at a very unusual and troubling… pic.twitter.com/8Fom4HMNtL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 28, 2026

Richmond had a lot of chanting leftist marchers. You can watch them on this link.

With his usual sense of humor, Trump is trolling.