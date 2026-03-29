Conservative Tells Vance to Invoke the 25th Amendment, Pope Leo Quotes God

The co-founder of a prominent conservative magazine wants Vice President JD Vance to invoke a never-before-used part of the Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office amid growing criticism of the war with Iran.

“My advice to Vance: Announce your support of 25th amendment transition,” Scott McConnell, co-founder of The American Conservative, wrote on X on Sunday. “Say Chris Murphy or similar will be veep. Announce you will NOT be a candidate in 2028. Use your position, access to the media to explain why this is necessary. Don’t resign.”

McConnell added that he recommended appointing Murphy, a Democrat, because he is an antiwar figure who is “smart and not super woke.”

Chris Murphy??? Murphy is super woke and obsessed with destroying Republicans. He allegedly ditched his wife to date a chick who founded a Soros-funded propaganda news network, Courier Network. It poses as an independent network.

My advice to Vance: Announce your support of 25th amendment transition. Say Chris Murphy or similar will be veep. Announce you will NOT be a candidate in 2028. Use your position, access to the media to explain why this is necessary. Don’t resign. — Scott McConnell (@ScottMcConnell9) March 22, 2026

While the post did not specifically mention Trump’s war in Iran, Scott McConnell has made comments against the military action in the Middle East. He added in a follow-up post that fellow Trump cabinet member Secretary of State Marco Rubio could join Vance’s effort and “keep his job, negotiate a cease-fire, and be the GOP frontrunner.”

He is also anti-neo-con, whatever that is.

McConnell doesn’t sound conservative.

Pope Leo Weighs in, Quoting a Quote from Jesus Christ

Pope Leo claims that God rejects the prayers of leaders who start wars. I didn’t hear him condemn Joe Biden for starting a proxy war with Ukraine while he was a Cardinal.

“Jesus does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, … saying: ‘Even though you make many prayers, I will not ​listen: your hands are full of blood’ ” (quoting Isaiah).

I guess Jesus doesn’t listen to the Ayatollah’s prayers either.