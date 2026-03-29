Waving Communist Flags, Hamas and Hezbollah Flags at the No Kings Protests

Bruce Springsteen, the aging rocker, has joined forces with Hanoi Jane Fonda at the No Kings rallies across the nation. The rallies are funded in part by Neville Roy Singham, who lives in Shanghai. He and his Code Pink co-founding wife, Jodie Evans, are tied to the Chinese Communist Party.

The protests are all anti-American, and if we had a king, they wouldn’t be allowed to hold these radical protests.

This Is The Democrat Party Today

Notice the communist flags. They are so confident that they have won. Communists seek the overthrow of the United States government.

Communist flags at the NYC ‘No Kings’ protest pic.twitter.com/bIh2UiwkDI — NJEG Media (@NJEGmedia) March 28, 2026

Video licensed.

The No Kings rallies are being sold as the largest peaceful rallies in U.S. history. There are over 3,000 protests nationwide. They don’t tell you that many of the rallies included a handful of people or that some protesters are paid. Many of the protesters are hoodwinked Democrats and leftists.

Rallies in major cities are turning violent today. Some were violent last night.

The media doesn’t mention that the protests weren’t peaceful in Los Angeles, Dallas, Minneapolis, Denver, and Portland. Authorities and media reported clashes late in the day outside federal properties in Los Angeles and Portland, where police issued dispersal orders and made arrests after confrontations at sites associated with immigration enforcement and detention.

Los Angeles

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that in downtown Los Angeles, “a group of 1,000 rioters surrounded the Roybal Federal Building,” throwing rocks, bottles, and cement blocks.

“Two officers hit with the concrete blocks are receiving medical care,” it said on Saturday, adding that two arrests had been made.

BREAKING🚨: “KILL YOUR LOCAL ICE AGENT” graffiti appears in Los Angeles amid “No Kings” protests. This isn’t protest—it’s straight-up unhinged.

pic.twitter.com/KW3Uouv1Ka — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 29, 2026

These are the Democrats:

🚨 BREAKING: Scott Jennings just TRUTH NUKED No Kings protests, triggering the left “The flags flown at the No Kings Rallies were pretty representative of the Democratic coalition: communist hammer and sickle, trans, Hezbollah, Hamas. pic.twitter.com/xumDlkZg6C — John John Jnr (@kikolara23) March 29, 2026

Watch Los Angeles here.

Portland

In Portland, Oregon, Public Broadcasting reported that at least two people were arrested. That was during a standoff at the local ICE facility after the national protest day. They don’t arrest people in Portland, no matter what they do. That is true of many blue cities. They don’t allow the police to do their jobs.

Watch more here and here.

‘No Kings’ protests turn violent in Portland, LA and Dallas – as rally near Mar-a-Lago takes bizarre turn. https://t.co/1m48BHyMHo pic.twitter.com/yZPkCe2UQ4 — New York Post (@nypost) March 29, 2026

Breaking: Rioters have breached the ICE facility in Portland, breaking the gate that controls ingress and egress. DHS officers respond are remove barricades. pic.twitter.com/U21qZVK6XK — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) March 29, 2026

Violent in Dallas here.

La Protesta financiada por China bajo el lema “No a los reyes” en Dallas, Texas. Los asistentes confirman que están recibiendo un pago.

pic.twitter.com/3mlJVOcmoi — Javi🇨🇺 (@JaviXCubaLibre) March 28, 2026

Minneapolis: