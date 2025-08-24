Cooked Commercial on Cracker Barrel

By
M Dowling
-
1
49

You will not be able to tell reality from fake in their near future. Look at this Picsart cooked commercial.

Anyone can make these now. It’s funny, but alarming. We used to be able to use videos as evidence.

AI is fun but dangerous. It’s going to take over jobs and give elites a lot of power over us.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Adonymost
Adonymost
1 hour ago

Fake Fraulein.

They are destroying the economy, which is majority Republican.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz