WOW! Everyone Has to Watch This Revelation on Russiagate

John Solomon Reports reveals the pivotal 2017 moment that set him on the trail of what many now call Russiagate.

He’d just gone on Fox News with a story about the surge in “unmaskings”—where American citizens’ private communications were exposed without warrants.

Senior FBI and DOJ officials had already told him: Don’t waste your time on Russia collusion.

Late that night, he pulled into his driveway. A blue sedan with yellow fog lights sat waiting by his mailbox. Two men stepped out.

“‘We can’t tell you who we are, but you’re at the tip of a very large iceberg, and we hope you drill into it.’

‘What in God’s name are you guys talking about?’

‘Well, that thing you were reporting on television…’

‘Yeah, that’s a FISA court filing.’

‘It is the apex of a very large scandal, and you need to drill down in it.’

‘All right, walk me through this guys.’

‘We can’t tell you. It’s all classified.’

‘OK that’s not very helpful. Can you give me something of a more generic description?’

‘Yeah, we work in the intelligence community and our agencies were asked to participate in one of the greatest political dirty tricks in history. And if it isn’t stopped—and one day, when it is uncovered—we will lose the tools that keep you and I safe at night. We won’t be able to find terrorists and we won’t find spies, because these tools will be taken from us because we abused them in the last couple of years.’

Watch: