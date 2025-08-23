How Did We Get 55 Million Visa Holders?

The Trump administration said Thursday that it is reviewing more than 55 million people who have valid U.S. visas for any violations that could lead to deportation, marking a growing crackdown on foreigners who are in the United States.

In a written answer to a question from The Associated Press, the State Department said all U.S. visa holders, which can include tourists from many countries, are subject to “continuous vetting,” with an eye toward any indication that they could be ineligible for permission to enter or stay in the United States.

If any of that information is found, the visa will be revoked, and the visa holders will be subject to deportation. I hope these visas have limitations on them. The department said they will be looking for indicators of ineligibility, including people who stayed past the timeline, who have been involved in crime or are threats to public safety or engaged in any form of terrorist activity.

How in this world did 55 million people get visas? That’s one out of every six Americans and that’s in addition to millions pouring it over the border illegally, flying in illegally, and overstaying visas illegally. We are literally surrendering our country to the entire world and we are losing our identity. We are losing what this great nation was founded on.

The Open Borders Visa Process

This is a crime. The open borders situation is far worse than imagined. People can’t come in this way. They have to be vetted and they have to assimilate, which can only happen if they come in slowly.

The administration has steadily imposed more restrictions and requirements on loosey-goosey visa applications, including requiring applicants to submit to in-person interviews. You would think that would have been automatic. The review of all visa holders appears to be a significant expansion of what had initially been a process focused mainly on students who have been involved in pro-Palestinian or anti-Israel activity.

Officials say the reviews will include all visa holders’ social media accounts, law enforcement and immigration records in their home countries, along with any actionable violations of U.S. law committed while they were in the United States.

I got the report from PBS. It was obvious the allegedly unbiased PBS wasn’t happy, which is where I first saw the report. They are subtle but they are very far-left and love open borders for some ungodly reason.