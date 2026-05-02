Corey Lwandowski Is Allegedly on a Revenge Tour

If this story from The Daily Mail is accurate, Corey Lewandowski has been out for revenge since he was ousted from the DHS. The former DHS deputy, who was allegedly having an affair with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, has been calling administration allies, media, and influencers, trying to get Susie Wiles blamed for the assassination attempt.

Corey Lewandowski allegedly tried to blame the White House Correspondents’ Dinner security debacle squarely on Susie Wiles, three sources told the Daily Mail. The sources told The Daily Mail he is on a revenge tour.

He said that she runs White House operations, so the failure is hers.

The Revenge Tour?

“Corey’s been on a vendetta trying to take down people who he feels were against him or who have s*** on him,” one administration official told the Daily Mail. “He’s got nothing else to do now. He’s on this revenge tour trying to figure out how to get himself power again.”

A top DC insider familiar with Lewandowski’s purported plot described it as “a cheap last gasp of someone who has faded into obscurity and who should spend their time putting together a legal team rather than pushing manufactured horses***.”

Lewandowski claims none of this is true.

Publicly, Lewandowski has taken to social media to demand accountability from the White House for the shooting. “When does someone get held accountable? Asking for a friend,” he wrote in an X post less than 24 hours after the gunfire.

“Fake news! As you know, I don’t talk to reporters. Yourself included,” Lewandowski told the Daily Mail when reached for comment. “Stop attempting to create chaos where it doesn’t exist.”

The Daily Mail previously reported that Lewandowski, along with Noem and other close associates, is at the center of a criminal investigation by the DHS inspector general over his approval of contracts.

Of his post-event frenzy, the source said, “He was texting excerpts about how the White House Correspondents’ Dinner failures were because of decisions Susie made, and trying to pin it on her.”

Lewandowski was also tipping people off about a meeting Wiles was holding with Curran and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. Meanwhile, he claimed he had intel that Wiles was about to be axed, according to an administration official.

“Corey was telling people that Susie was going to be fired soon, which is, by the way, not going to happen, and hilarious as if Corey would even know that,” the source told the Daily Mail.

Who knows what’s true anymore?