The Politicians Who Destroyed Spirit Airlines

Two radical leftist politicians, along with then-President Joe Biden, are the main reason Spirit Airlines went down. Pete Buttigieg and Senator Elizabeth Warren didn’t allow a merger with JetBlue in 2024 that could have saved Spirit Airlines now.

One community note on the first clip claimed Spirit only went down due to the economy and rising gas prices. However, the accusers, Senator John Kennedy and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, aren’t denying the current stressors. They say that if the merger had gone through, Spirit would have had the backup to weather rising gas prices.

People sometimes use community notes to throw people off the track.

The point is, we have politicians guided by ideology who are incompetent. They don’t understand markets or capitalism.

🚨Pete Buttigieg & Elizabeth Warren took victory laps blocking the Spirit-JetBlue merger. Now Spirit’s dead — one less airline, thousands of jobs gone. Sen. John Kennedy torches them: “They should’ve let them merge!” pic.twitter.com/hLfP2ngUBO — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) May 2, 2026