Obama Judge Halts Widespread ICE Arrests in D.C.

Obama Judge Beryl Howell blocked the Trump administration from making widespread immigration arrests in Washington DC. She ruled that they must have warrants or probable cause showing the target is an imminent flight risk.

Naturally the injunction was granted at the request of the American Civil Liberties Union. The organization founded on Soviet principles is more about far-left Americanism than Americanism. They brought the lawsuit on behalf of civil liberties and open borders immigrant rights groups. The far-left is using our freedom against us.

The judge and the ACLU had no problem with the invasion of millions of unvetted foreigners into the country. Now, they want them all to stay.

Howell ruled that the plaintiffs have established that the DHS practice is probably an “unlawful” practice. She reasoned that it is due to “systemic failure to apply the probable cause standard” or show they are a “flight risk.”

The far-left is pushing for long, expensive trials for every person who crashed our borders.

Don’t Call Invaders Criminals and Aliens

“This case arises in the wake of a publicly declared emergency in our Nation’s Capital explained by the current president, in part, to ensure that “[t]his city will no longer be a sanctuary for illegal alien criminals,” the leftist judge said chastising the administration. “Such repeated conjoined use by high-ranking officials of the words “criminal” and “alien” prompts the need for clarification of two fundamental facts in reviewing the two pending motions brought by individual immigrants and an immigrant-focused organization in this case,” the judge said.

The far left is giving invaders the same rights as American citizens. They are criminals when they invade a country illegally. However, the far-left is going for a permanent one-party electoral majority.

A Warrant for Every Invader

“Defendants are preliminarily enjoined from enforcing their policy of conducting warrantless civil immigration arrests without probable cause to believe that the arrestee is likely to escape before an administrative warrant can be obtained,” Howell wrote in the 88-page opinion.

She further certified a class, which she referred to as the “Unassisted Escape Risk Class,” that includes all individuals who, since President Donald Trump’s Aug. 11 “crime emergency,” have been or will be arrested without a warrant and without a pre-arrest, individualized assessment of probable cause.

Judge Howell is the second judge to block the DHS from executing warrantless arrests.

A separate Obama judge in Colorado last month issue a similar ruling.

This follows President Trump banning immigration from 19 countries.