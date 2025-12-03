Immigration & Naturalization from 19 Countries Is Fully Suspended

The Department of Homeland Security has announced a full suspension of immigration and naturalization from 19 countries. The ban applies to citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen while the restricted access applied to people from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

More might be coming.

The freeze could affect more than 1.5 million people who had asylum applications pending and more than 50,000 who received asylum grants under the Biden administration, The New York Times reports.

President Donald Trump is also considering expanding the travel ban to more than 30 countries, according to the New York Post.

The new policy memorandum, released Tuesday night, cites last week’s ‘terror attack’ in D.C. where Afghan man Rahmanullah Lakanwal was arrested for allegedly killing one National Guard member and wounding another.

“The Trump administration is making every effort to ensure individuals becoming citizens are the best of the best. Citizenship is a privilege, not a right,” said US Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesman Matthew Tragesser.

Too many think it’s an entitlement.

According to CBS News, it puts a stop to all immigration related activities, including a temporary suspension on the completion of citizenship ceremonies, involving legal permanent residents of the 19 countries.

The Trump administration has publicly announced a series of immigration restrictions since the attack, including a pause on all asylum decisions by USCIS, a categorical suspension of visa and immigration processing for Afghans and a review of green card cases involving immigrants from the 19 nations on the travel ban, says CBS.

The President hasn’t canceled all USCIS cases or requests for Green Cards, but he hasn’t denied it either.

Don’t we have enough foreigners, especially from terror countries?