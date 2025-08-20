Horrific Details of the Reckless CDL Driver Who Killed 3 People

The illegal alien truck driver, Harjinder Singh from India, recklessly caused a crash on a Florida interstate on August 12 that ended in decapitating three people. The victims are a 30-year-old man (Florida City), a 37-year-old woman (Pompano Beach), and a 54-year-old man (Miami). Reportedly, they were family members. The guiltiest parties who allowed this will never answer for their negligence and malfeasance.

Singh came in illegally in 2018 and was processed for fast-track deportation. It was postponed simply because he claimed the nonsensical open borders catchall of “credible fear” of returning home. He has been here since 2018 and never bothered to learn English, and has been driving semis while never learning to read road signs. He deserves whatever is thrown at him, but so do the people who wantonly handed out CDLs to people here illegally.

Meanwhile, these are good jobs for American citizens.

Allegedly, Singh is responsible for destroying a historic Arkansas bridge in 2019. If this is true, why was he still driving any trucks?

The driver, Harjinder Singh, fled to California after the Florida crash. He was arrested there on a Florida warrant for three counts of vehicular homicide. He’s appearing in California court for extradition proceedings to Florida, where the trial will occur, as that’s the crime’s location. Florida has 30 days to take custody.

The Story

Singh requested a work authorization, which the Trump administration denied on September 14, 2020.

Biden approved it on June 9, 2021. He was then issued a commercial driver’s license by the state of California and the state of Washington.

On Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed the stunning and disturbing new details in an investigative report.

Singh could not speak English and could not understand highway traffic signs.

“Preliminary results of the investigation have found when interviewed the driver did not speak English, and both Washington State and New Mexico violated FMCSA rules,” the DOT report reads.

The report reveals:

During FMCSA’s interview with the driver, investigators administered an English Language Proficiency (ELP) assessment in accordance with FMCSA guidance. The driver failed the assessment, providing correct responses to just 2 of 12 verbal questions and only accurately identifying 1 of 4 highway traffic signs.

On July 15th, 2023, Washington Stateissued the driver a regular full-term Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). Asylum seekers or individuals without legal status are NOT eligible for this type of license.

On July 23, 2024, Californiaissued the driver a limited-term/non-domiciled CDL. FMCSA is investigating the issuance of this license to determine whether it was issued in accordance with Federal regulations.

On July 3, 2025, the New Mexico State Policeconducted a roadside inspection of the driver and issued a speeding ticket, but there is no indication that an ELP assessment was administered. New Mexico has not yet begun enforcing ELP as an out-of-service condition, despite the requirement being in effect since June 25, 2025.



Secretary Duffy warned of the malfeasance of blue cities handing out CDLs.

The insane accident on a highway where the speeding limit is 75 mph.