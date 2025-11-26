Court of Appeals to Review Dem Judge’s Insane Decision to Overturn Jury’s Verdict

Radical Democrat Judge Sarah West overturned the Jury’s Guilty Verdict. She freed a Somali Immigrant who stole $7.2 million in a Medicaid fraud scheme. She didn’t like the jury’s verdict. Overturning the judgement was done on her opinion alone.

Hennepin County Judge Sarah West ruled that the jury erred when it found Abdifatah Yusuf guilty on fraud and racketeering charges, KARE 11 reported. Stunned jurors told the Minneapolis-area TV station they didn’t have much difficulty during deliberations.

“It was not a difficult decision whatsoever. The deliberation took probably four hours at most. Based off of the state’s evidence that was presented, it was beyond a reasonable doubt,” Ben Walfoort, the jury’s foreman, said.

“We didn’t take our job lightly,” another juror told KARE 11. “We went through a lot of evidence and discussed a lot, took our time, but we all came to an agreement pretty easily.”

Even Democrat Attorney General Keith Ellison of Minnesota touted Yusuf’s conviction in an Aug. 12 release.

“Stealing money meant for poor people’s healthcare and using it to buy luxury cars and designer clothes is as shameful and disgraceful as it gets,” Ellison said. “Minnesotans believe in helping our neighbors, but we have no patience for fraudsters like Abdifatah Yusuf who abuse that generosity to enrich themselves.”

The Court of Appeals will take it up. The judge should probably be removed.

Listen to what he did: