Zohran Mamdani Shows His True Colors

Zohran Mamdani , New York’s soon-to-be mayor, put Alex Vitale, a sociology professor at Brooklyn College, on his transition team. He’s hiring a lot of crazies.

In case you don’t know who he is, he is the author of The End of Policing. He has called for the abolition of cops and wants a community safety committee and a lot of social workers. You can imagine how that will work.

We have had those committees in the city and have one now. They let criminals free and persecute people they don’t like. It is based on feelings, not the rule of law. We are going back to the 7th Century or at least pre-Magna Carta.

Vitale and 400 others working on the transition committees joined the Democratic Socialists team. The agenda of the Democrat Socialists is communism. Just look at the platform online and you will see what I mean.

In Tangle News in 2021, he said police officers are “violence workers” and they hurt more than help. Police are the problem, he says.

“That’s what distinguishes police from other government workers. It’s that authorization and capacity to use violence,” Vitale said. “That’s what undergirds police authority. It’s that that’s inherently dangerous and problematic for some democratic societies and that policing should always be the tool of absolute last resort.”

Policing, he added, has historically and in modern times been a way to “reproduce inequality, primarily along lines of race as well as class and sometimes gender and sexuality.”

If only criminals and the mentally criminally deranged were nice people and didn’t commit crimes out of cruelty and wicked desire, Vitale might be correct.

Lawless NYC is about to become a free range for lunatics and criminals. Stay away.

It’s not just the police, it’s Wall Street: