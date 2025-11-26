Evil! UK Is Set to Give Puberty Blockers to Children, 10 & Up

Hundreds of children are set to be administered puberty blockers in the first NHS-backed experiment of its kind. They are experimenting with dangerous drugs on children.

Need I emphasize that this is government backed? The government is likely telling these parents to trust them. This reminds me of the Tuskegee experiments. The men were uninformed. In this case, the children can’t be informed.

The controversial clinical study will see as many as 226 children as young as ten-years-old who believe they are transgender take part.

Are they giving them any significant psychiatric care first? It doesn’t seem so because they are doing this under the false theory that people can be born into the wrong body, and they can become another sex. Some therapists go into the field because they have mental issues.

They will be injected with the drugs to examine whether they could safely be used in future to help young people change their bodies and become more like the gender they self-identify as, rather than their gender at birth.

These people are maniacs.

We already know plenty. Children should not be subject to experiments that could destroy them in adulthood. They can’t give consent.

Ten years old? They know nothing at that age.

A medical trial into puberty blockers must be stopped “before more damage is done to children”, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has said.

She has written to Health Secretary Wes Streeting urging him to halt the recently-launched trial, which could see around 226 young people recruited after ethical and regulatory approval was granted.

The trial is being undertaken following a recommendation by the Cass Review into children’s gender care, which concluded that the quality of research claiming to show the benefits of such medication for youngsters with gender dysphoria was “poor”.

Conservative Voice Objects

Ms. Badenoch joins others in saying the trial is “born of the discredited, yet still seemingly entrenched, belief in some quarters that a child can be “born in the wrong body” or go through the “wrong’”puberty, and that a normal puberty can be “paused” without causing irreparable harm to children”.

In her letter to Streeting, Badenoch said: “Your job is to promote the health of the nation, not indulge an ideology that has permanently damaged so many children.