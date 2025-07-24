Strike Force to Assess ODNI’s Criminal Referrals on Obama & Aides

The Department of Justice announced the formation of a Strike Force to assess the evidence submitted by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and investigate potential next legal steps which might stem from DNI Gabbard’s disclosures.

DNI Gabbard referred top Obama-era officials and Barack Obama for potential criminal prosecutions.

“We will investigate these troubling disclosures fully and leave no stone unturned to deliver,” Pam Bondi said.

The announcement on Wednesday:

This Department takes alleged weaponization of the intelligence community with the utmost seriousness.

Upon the formation of the Strike Force, Attorney General Pamela Bondi stated: “The Department of Justice is proud to work with my friend Director Gabbard and we are grateful for her partnership in delivering accountability for the American people. We will investigate these troubling disclosures fully and leave no stone unturned to deliver justice”(Justice).

Posters on X want to know why people like former Attorney General, William Barr, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Speaker Paul Ryan, former Leader Mitch McConnell, and other Republicans aren’t being investigated. They say they knew what was going on. That might be true or not. However, they didn’t find evidence of that because the entire charade was planned and executed by top level Democrats.

A strike force is a team of investigators, not including Pam Bondi, Kash Patel or Dan Bongino. The Force is an interagency team of top investigators who aim to keep the politics out of it. The Strike Force is used against mobsters, drug cartels, fraud, national security issues, so, in this case, it seems appropriate.

It began by concentrating on healthcare fraud, and has expanded.

