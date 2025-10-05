The Rise of the New York Communist

Communist Islamist Zohran Mamdani will soon be mayor of New York City. He has rallied for BDS and clearly hates Israel, yet, allegedly, 40% of Jewish New York City residents (not Orthodox) will vote for him. That is hard to believe.

Apparently, it’s not only Jewish residents. He has over 80% approval if you can believe the polls.

He is dangerous, and is mentored by Sadiq Khan who has welcomed most of the 1.5 million Islamists now in London. They have unlike values and are changing the country’s identity.

The same will happen to New York City.

Zohran rally. NYC. Realize where we are. pic.twitter.com/2zGZjjl4To — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 5, 2025

LGBT people support Zohran, and that is even more mind-boggling. Here he is with a top Ugandan official who pushed harsh anti-LGBT policies — that included life imprisonment for gay people.

Mamdani met with Rebecca Kadaga in July during a break from the campaign trail — after winning the Democratic primary — that included a lavish celebration of his recent nuptials at a secluded Ugandan compound owned by his family.

Zohran is not just a fun-loving, young and dumb communist pic.twitter.com/9GQrFpyIJV — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) July 7, 2025