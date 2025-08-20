Cracker Barrel Goes Woke with DEI CEO

By
M Dowling
-
0
283

Cracker Barrel is going woke. Their DEI CEO got rid of the country gentleman selling good home cooking and now there is nothing on the logo except the name. The CEO has a LGBTQ+ Alliance set up for Crack Barrel. Maybe they can get that fake woman Dylan whatever to eat some of their food in a bathtub.

Bud-Light is trending on X along with Cracker Barrel. The Target CEO had a similar idea and just resigned.

I personally want the Indian princess back on Land O Lakes butter, Aunt Jemima on my pancake box, and Uncle Ben on my rice packaging. The wokes hate Americana and anything that remains of traditional America. They hate America.

Why is this a thing? So what they are LGBTQ.

Suicidal?

They suck.

Is this typical?

I wonder if the Cracker Barrel CEO is related to the former Bud Light VP.

It worked so well for Jaguar.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments