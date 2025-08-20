Cracker Barrel Goes Woke with DEI CEO

Cracker Barrel is going woke. Their DEI CEO got rid of the country gentleman selling good home cooking and now there is nothing on the logo except the name. The CEO has a LGBTQ+ Alliance set up for Crack Barrel. Maybe they can get that fake woman Dylan whatever to eat some of their food in a bathtub.

Bud-Light is trending on X along with Cracker Barrel. The Target CEO had a similar idea and just resigned.

I personally want the Indian princess back on Land O Lakes butter, Aunt Jemima on my pancake box, and Uncle Ben on my rice packaging. The wokes hate Americana and anything that remains of traditional America. They hate America.

GO WOKE, GO BROKE: New DEI-hire CEO is rebranding Crackle Barrel to decolonize it. Her first move was to remove the old-fashioned country gentleman meant to evoke nostalgia and Americana. pic.twitter.com/8y5A68COYO — @amuse (@amuse) August 20, 2025

Why is this a thing? So what they are LGBTQ.

This is the CEO of Cracker Barrel that changed their OG logo.. I’m done eating there until this woman is gone. pic.twitter.com/ENcwmSW5qf — American AF (@iAnonPatriot) August 20, 2025

Suicidal?

As a brand designer that worked at @CrackerBarrel for almost 9 years, watching them commit brand suicide is… something pic.twitter.com/b99pCymvyN — (@rikoruss31) August 20, 2025

They suck.

Cracker Barrel completely changed their iconic logo for the first time in 47 years… and it's absolutely horrible. When will they learn? pic.twitter.com/ZhfVeR5CyO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 20, 2025

Is this typical?

Cracker Barrel has RUINED their ENTIRE brand. WTF is wrong with these people? pic.twitter.com/KJjEFwx7Lg — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 20, 2025

I wonder if the Cracker Barrel CEO is related to the former Bud Light VP.

With all the talk about Cracker Barrel… Remember this genius? Bud Light marketing Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid that thought it was a great idea to have a man in a dress sell beer to other men. Hard to believe major brands didn’t learn.

pic.twitter.com/qlICcxLRUS — C3 (@C_3C_3) August 20, 2025

It worked so well for Jaguar.