Secretary Noem Wants a Fleet of Planes to Deport Faster

According to NBC News, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wants to use funds to buy, own, and operate its own fleet of appliances to deport immigrants here illegally.

While it might be costlier, it could make it much easier for the agency to potentially double the number of people it deports each month.

We do have millions and millions of people here illegally thanks to the Biden administration and the open border Democrats. We don’t even know who they are and we are not necessarily getting the cream of the crop.

The government has used Charter planes to deport immigrants for years. They typically chartered 8 to 14 planes at a time. It allowed the Biden administration to deport roughly 15,000 immigrants per month. That’s not enough

According to the NBC report, the goal is to get at least 30,000 to 35,000 a month, you need to double the number of planes to 30. It would also free up ICE from the limits of the companies contracts.

The Trump administration wants to deport 1,000,000 undocumented immigrants per year. They haven’t come anywhere near that having deported about 100,000 to 150,000 in the first six months of office mostly due to Democrat lawsuits trying to delay and stop the deportations.

It can cost 80,000,000 to 400,000,000 to buy a commercial airliner. Purchasing 30 passenger jets could cost 2.4 billion to 12 billion Perhaps they could get a better price by buying a fleet.

They need a ot more planes.