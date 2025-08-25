Cracker Barrel Makes a Promise After They Lose $94M in a Day

Cracker Barrel, the woke restaurant, made a promise to customers after they ripped Uncle Hershel and his barrel from the logo. They lost $94 million after the first day.

They posted a “promise” to customers on their Facebook page. Almost every customer isn’t buying it. Unless they put Uncle Hershel back and ditch the woke, they are probably going the way of Bud Light. They exposed their wokeness, and went too far instead of concentrating on improving the food and service which has gone down over the years.

Forty of the 660 restaurants have been remodeled and there are no antiques, just meaningless junk.

This was an interesting post on Facebook:

I was a top level manager with Cracker Barrel for nearly a decade a while back, and that man in the logo was someone I knew. His name was Uncle Herschel [McCartney], and he was actually the uncle of Cracker Barrel’s founder, Danny Evins, whom I also knew. He was a real man who was very kind and the epitome of what we were projecting at Cracker Barrel at that time, and what I think most people think of as Cracker Barrel until very recently. Herschel was not a caricature of anything. He was a real person representing the wholesome country food and fellowship that gathering for a meal used to mean for so many. Herschel went to new store openings with us, and since I was involved in opening quite a number of them in the Midwest, I spent some time with him on occasion. Hopefully, CB will remember who their customers are and maintain traditions that are the fiber of their branding.

Their Promise:

If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices. You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be.

What has not changed, and what will never change, are the values this company was built on when Cracker Barrel first opened in 1969: hard work, faily, and scratch-cooked food made with care. A place where everyone feels at home, no matter where you’re from or where you’re headed.

That’s the Cracker Barrel you’ll always find.

The things people love most about our stores aren’t going anywhere: rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the hearth, peg games on the table, unique treasures in our gift shop, and vintage Americana with antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.

We love seeing how much you care about our “old timer.” We love him too. Uncle Herschel will still be on our menu (welcome back Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast Platter), on our road signs, and featured in our country store. He’s not going anywhere – he’s family.

While our logo and remodels may be making headlines, our bigger focus is still right where it belongs… in the kitchen and on your plate: serving generous portions of the food you crave at fair prices and doing it with the kind of country hospitality that brightens your days and creates lasting memories.

Meatloaf, chicken n’dumpplins, country fried steak, sides that taste like Sunday supper, and yes, the world’s best pancakes, they’re all still here, with a few new dishes joining the menu. Whether you’re a long-tie fan or a first-time guest, we want you to feel at home around our table.

We also want to be sure Cracker Barrel is here for the next generation of families just as it has been for yours. That means showing up on new platforms and in new ways, but always with our heritage at the heart.

We take that responsibility very seriously. We know we won’t always get everything right the first time, but we’ll keep testing, learning, and listening to our guests and employees.

At the end of the day, our promise is simple: you’ll always find comfort, community, and country hospitality here at Cracker Barrel.

Uncle Herschel wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. Thank you for caring so much and come see for yourself the country hospitality that makes Cracker Barrel feel like home.

Love, Cracker Barrel

Most of the 10,000 respondents to their Facebook promise want them to go back to the good food and service they have let slip, keep Uncle Hershel and the Southern country environment.

According to Cracker Barrel’s own tribute on their website, Herschel “helped shape not only Cracker Barrel’s image but also its values,” and after retirement, brought his tradition of neighborliness directly to the stores. The company even maintains a memorial statue of Herschel at its Lebanon, Tennessee headquarters — seated on a bench beside a server, with a third seat left open to welcome visitors.

The media and Cracker Barrel are making it about the logo. It’s not the logo. It’s the fact that they erased the theme and took away the environment. They promote woke leftist ideology with the money they make. The food and service have gone down, but they aren’t working on that. They are working on destroying the Americana theme.