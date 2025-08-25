Florida’s Truck Weighing Stations Are Now Illegal Migrant Checkpoints

Pulling a loaded truck up onto the scale to check the axle weights to make sure the weight is distributed properly on the truck and trailer axles.

Florida’s truck weighing stations are now checkpoints for people here illegally. It’s a great idea. This comes after a person here illegally who couldn’t speak English or read road signs was responsible for the death of three people in Florida. Another illegal migrant ran over a 14-year-old boy, killing him, in Nebraska. It happens frequently because certain states handed out CDLs like candy.

This was the horrible Florida accident.

