Florida’s Truck Weighing Stations Are Now Illegal Migrant Checkpoints

Florida’s truck weighing stations are now checkpoints for people here illegally. It’s a great idea. This comes after a person here illegally who couldn’t speak English or read road signs was responsible for the death of three people in Florida. Another illegal migrant ran over a 14-year-old boy, killing him, in Nebraska. It happens frequently because certain states handed out CDLs like candy.
HOLY CRAP: Florida’s truck weighing stations are now IMMIGRATION CHECKPOINTS both for illegal aliens, AND will be making sure the truck drivers can speak English.
Every state – FOLLOW SUIT!
This was the horrible Florida accident.
BREAKING: @CAgovernor’s State is responsible for issuing the CDL to the driver who just KlLLED an entire family!
H2B Visas have been EXPLOITED to allow UNEDUCATED third world illegal aliens to obtain their CDLs by SCAMMING the system!
The reason CDLs are being given to illiterate Indians traces back to a certain protest in Canada.
