President Trump Will Sue to End the Tradition of Blue Slips So He Can Get Judges Appointed

President Trump wants to file suit to end the Blue Slip tradition. It likely worked for 100 years, but it’s now been abused. There are questions about its constitutionality.

A blue slip is a piece of paper used by the Senate Judiciary Committee to gather opinions from home-state senators regarding a nominee for a federal judgeship. When a president nominates an individual for a U.S. circuit or district court judgeship, the committee chair sends a blue slip to the senators representing the nominee’s home state. Senators can respond in one of three ways:

Return it with support: Indicating no objection to the nominee.

Return it with opposition: Expressing concerns or objections to the nominee.

Not return it at all. This indicates a lack of support

President Trump had appealed to Sen. Chuck Grassley to overrule the “custom” of having a person(s) of the opposite party serving in the US Senate required to give consent to appoint judges or attorneys. Under this scam, senators from the opposite party can stop judge appointments from the party in power.

Sen. Grassley took offense when President Trump said he wanted to get rid of it, but the President can’t get his judges through. There is always one Democrat Senator who won’t allow it.

Grassley’s annoyance was partly because it was posted publicly, but it wouldn’t have mattered. The Senate doesn’t want it changed.

The justice system has been taken over by Democrats, and they are blocking Republican nominations. Sen. Schumer has touted it.

The blue slip means Trump will never be able to appoint great judges in liberal strongholds. The reverse could also be true.

The Senate will claim that this falls under their constitutional right to “Advice and Consent.” It will end up in the Supreme Court.