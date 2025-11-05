Crackpotism Is Spreading: Demand Evidence

This story about pings to Israel when Charlie Kirk was murdered is spreading without one shred of evidence to back it up. The suggestion is Israel killed Charlie. Candace Owens is reviving it. We have enough of this on the left, please, people on the right, demand evidence.

@Villagecrazylady reported the following on September 17th without evidence that it means anything, shocked the NSA, or is even true. It’s old news that Candace Owens is reviving.

There are Israeli students at the Utah University where Charlie was killed. Maybe they called home So what? And where is the evidence the phones even went off?

WTF is this Your “insiders at the NSA” are playing you like a fiddle. — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 17, 2025

This is just wrongheaded.

Candace -the hero of the Groypers- cited flight data showing an Egyptian plane that took off at “13:08 UTC” which she interpreted as “Utah Time.” ‍♀️ And still these people are taking her seriously. So there were Israeli students at an international University? Oh no! — Gaby Zighel ✨️ (@GabyZighel) November 5, 2025

Recently, Candace suggested President Trump and his administration killed Charlie Kirk.

Here is a crackpot and racist of epic proportions: Mr. Fuentes.

Recently interviewed by Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes and the groypers are gaining in notoriety, potentially becoming mainstreamed. They could ruin what President Trump is trying to do.

Fuentes’s views of women are unacceptable, including him saying they all secretly want to get raped and “have the shit beat out of them.”

Now, that would qualify as toxic masculinity and misogyny.

He also engaged in what he apparently thought was a funny statement comparing the burning of Jews in Nazi Death Camps to baking cookies and how there weren’t enough ovens to dispose the bodies of six million murdered Jews.

Fuentes said he admired Stalin and celebrated his birthday.

Nick Fuentes has said that “Hitler is awesome.” He has said that Jews “have no future in America.”

Fuentes is at war with Maga and global Jew-ry, whatever that is:

Nick Fuentes openly calls for war on MAGA. pic.twitter.com/xkiSy2p80t — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 5, 2025

An attack against one is an attack against all.