Pollster: Polls Are Trying to Run Down Trump on Purpose

Pollster John McLaughlin of McLaughlin and Associates spoke with Finnerty on Newsmax Monday night and noted how the Washington Post and NBC polls were manipulated.

Finnerty: John, great to have you back. Just a quick flashback. So one year ago today, the Des Moines Register had Kamala up by three points in Iowa. It was a shocking poll. A week later, Donald Trump won Iowa by 13 points, but they were popping champagne one year ago tonight, over on CNN. So I just wanted to know, there were four separate polls that came out this weekend, another one today. You work in the industry? Do you trust what we’re seeing today, with these polls, any more than you did a year ago?

McLaughlin: Absolutely not. They’re doing the same thing. I mean, they’re trying to run down Donald Trump, on purpose.

I mean, we put out a national poll last week, Donald Trump had a 51 approval rating; 46 disapprove.

This Washington Post poll that came out, that was done to the Ipsos panel, had only 34% Trump voters in it. It was a poll of adults polluted with non-voters, and they, by the way, they weighted it down to 30% that’s 20 points less than we got in the election last November. We have 50% and then you have this.

The other one, NBC. NBC did register voters, but didn’t do likely voters, so they have 41% Trump voters, right? So that’s nine points less, they’re doing the same thing.

Finnerty: So sorry, John, yeah. The Washington Post polled 2700 adults. So normally you’d see a number almost 3000 people polled, and you’d say, Wow, this must be a great poll, but it matters who you’re actually asking these questions to. Donald Trump underwater on immigration, on his handling of us, relations with other countries, and his handling of the war in Gaza, didn’t he just end that war? How can you be against his handling of it?

I’ve long since given up the idea that the left just hates Donald Trump. They hate half the country and the media is mostly responsible for spreading this hate.

Someone recently told me that Maga, as if we are all one and the same, are unintelligent swine, and in plain language, that makes us all stupid pigs, or as Hillary, the woman with psycho-emotional problems, would say, a basket of deplorables. We are following an evil, disgusting man, meaning Trump, and for that we should be ostracized.

He’s not evil, the facts belie that, but the media has destroyed Donald Trump’s reputation. Our political opponents have found a way to destroy anyone who disagrees with them by having their followers do it for them.

How do you get past hate like that? The media plans to continue ginning it up and falsifying the news. Even the pollsters lie to us. As a result, we have a Communist Islamist running New York City and some bad people running Virginia.

The other problem is this: