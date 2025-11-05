NYC, the Capital of Capitalism, Goes Communist

Zohran Mamdani, the communist Islamist, has won. He’s also a terrorist sympathizer. In a slap at Democrats, he said he voted for himself on the Working Families Party, which is a front for the communist party.

He said he will let the protests continue at colleges, which includes the assaults on Jews. Mamdani wants tax increases and government Cuba-like grocery stores.

We will see free busses: moving homes for the drug addicted homeless.

Mamdani is anti-police and will make sure the department bleeds officers. He promised to get rid of the counter terrorism unit, which New York City needs. He won’t allow ICE remove the criminal aliens and plans to close Rikers and put prisoners on the streets.

The radical wants juveniles age for purpose of criminal charges to be extended to age 25.

New York City will likely fall, but he will probably move slowly.

Mamdummy is radical, disgusting, and a con man.

Zohran Mamdani is a Trojan Horse for the Islam takeover of America – Zohran Mamdani says it’s “an illusion” for Muslims to become New Yorkers and assimilate

– Zohran Mamdani “We came here to remake the state in the image of our people (Muslims)” Now much more obvious can it get pic.twitter.com/8SYUfF9VVb — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 21, 2025

It looks like Curtis dropping out would not have pushed Cuomo over the top.

Jack Ciatarelli lost to Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey who hid the fact that she couldn’t walk with her fellow graduates and never explained a mysterious $7 million in her portfolio.

As reported, Virginia Democrats are running away with every race. The Democrats even voted for Jay Jones who dreams of his opponent’s small child dying in his mother’s arms and Spanberger who plans to put boys in girl’s bathrooms and the Islamist for Lt. Gov.

Virginia democrats chose a top law enforcement officer who wrote this in texts:

#BREAKING: Aspiring child murderer and Democrat Jay Jones is now projected to win the Virginia AG race. This comes after texts leaked showing Jones talking about killing his political opponents and their children. pic.twitter.com/ioSvJSXQ9E — Prevalent Press (@PrevalentPress) November 5, 2025

As WaPo wrote about Jay Jones:

The most suspenseful race in Virginia on Tuesday is for attorney general. Republican Jason Miyares is seeking reelection against former Democratic delegate Jay Jones. The revelation of deranged text messages in which he mused about violence against children, among other things, has cast doubt on Jones’s temperament to be the state’s chief law enforcement officer. If Jones rides Spanberger’s coattails to victory, it would be a sad reflection of a discomfiting willingness among voters to prioritize partisanship over human decency.

A Democrat won a seat in the senate and five won in the House.

Virginia is overrun by government employees. They blame Republicans for the shutdown even though it’s the Democrats fault. They are also angry about layoffs and firings.