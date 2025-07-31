Tulsi Gabbard issued a new document today. It included a whistleblower statement, from a former “Deputy National Intelligence Officer at the National Intelligence Council.” I never even heard of this agency.

The former official blew the whistle because his objections to the Russiagate report were suppressed. He wouldn’t sign off on the use of unverifiable evidence in the Russiagate assessment. He said the dossier material was inserted during a car ride with James Comey, James Clapper, and John Brennan.

These people are unbelievable.

After some debate, I declined to alter my own analysis based on this suggestion. To provide context of my response, weeks earlier, redacted had back briefed several of us on a meeting. redacted claimed to have just come from with the DNI, following the DNI’s return from his first meeting with POTUS-elect Trump, at which the DNI was accompanied by CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James Comey. According to redacted, the DNI had been surprised by Dir Comey’s unilateral, last-minute inclusion of the “Steele Dossier” in briefing materials – supposedly inserted by Dir Comey as a group rode together in a government vehicle. Redacted had characterized the “Steele Dossier” as being viewed by the DNI, and redacted as well, as non-credible sensationalism, and to my knowledge, the material had never been taken seriously by the IC period. redacted.

These people did this while driving around in a car without much of a thought.

There is more. He couldn’t find anyone to blow the whistle to. He needed whistleblower protection, and to get that, you need to go to the Inspector General (IG) of the Intelligence Community (IC). However, when he got there, the staff told him he couldn’t get through the process there.

This is from the report:

The IC IG staff stated to me — for the first time — that the IC IG lacked a mechanism or authority to convey potentially relevant whistleblower information, regarding potential criminal activity, to the Department of Justice (DOJ) Special Counsel. IC IG staff acknowledged the possibility that I had witnessed malfeasance and events of possible relevance to ongoing criminal investigations being conducted by Special Counsel Durham, but the IC IG staff stated no procedure existed to pass information to DOJ investigators, save my taking action in personal capacity.

Then there is this which was already available:

Barack Obama’s intelligence agencies stated on December 8, 2016, that Russia did not have an impact on the 2016 election.”

Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff, CIA Director, John Brennan, identified 26 Trump associates for the Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance to target, and ‘identified [them] as people to bump—or, in other words, to make contact with or manipulate—targets for collection and misinformation.’

Chief of Staff CIA John Brennan: “If they ( the intelligence community) withhold things or if they skew things it really is going to be detrimental to the United States.”

They plotted to overthrow the government.