This Is Why I Stopped Listening to Tucker Carlson

Strictly one opinion: what is yours?

I haven’t listened to Tucker in a while, despite having been a dedicated viewer. Some of the things he has said lately are extreme and ridiculous. He makes very general statements and presents them as facts. Israel is evil, and Islamists who follow Sharia are all great. It’s not that different from when he said years ago that all illegal immigrants are filthy and dirty. That was a slip. He hid that side and had people controlling him at the time.

His comments show a serious tendency toward over-generalizations. The clip below isn’t as bad as people say, in that I don’t think he is operating as a paid propagandist for Islam. Personally, I think he’s a bloviator and bulls*** artist making money off his blather.

On the surface, one can agree with him on some things he says in this clip. I worked with Muslims, who were very nice, and many of these countries welcome Christian visitors. Also, the ordinary people are not the rulers. But if you put up stakes and start a church, the reception will be different. Women would be advised to be subservient and never wear a bikini. Don’t take your pet dog to Qatar. Islam is one thing, but Sharia is quite another. Tucker claims Sharia is tolerant. That’s beyond absurd.

Then he bashes the West because we have lost our belief in the Lord and all that our forefathers believed in. That is true to a point, but we’ve also brought in people from all over the world who do not share our values. That has had an enormous impact, but Tucker ignores that.

Everything he says is an over-generalization or lacks necessary specificity. For example, he suggests that all bankers are evil and wants everyone to strike and stop paying their credit card bills for a month, suggesting that bankers put them deeply in debt. Where is the individual responsibility? People don’t have to run up credit cards. When I needed money, I worked three jobs.

Then he says he’d “be assassinated just for saying that.” That’s ridiculous.

Tucker is entitled to his opinion, but he is deliberately spreading propaganda and pretending it’s journalism. His comments are overly broad and inaccurate in too many instances.

Is he as dangerous as people say? Maybe. I have no idea. He does not affect what I believe. I listened to him when I thought he made sense.

Tucker is anti-war and doesn’t approve of the war in Iran. That is what drives him now. He lost a friend, a soldier in the Iraq War, a war he had promoted at the time. Regardless of what he says, his opponents argue that he is dangerous and should be banned. In America, everyone has the right to free speech. Don’t like what he has to say? Don’t listen.

So, am I wrong? Tell us what you think.