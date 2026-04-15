Criminal Gets Biden Citizenship Despite Criminal History & Then Slaughters People

A man named Olaolukitan Adon Abel went on a shooting spree in Georgia on Monday, killing two women and critically injuring a homeless man.

On Wednesday morning, the Department of Homeland Security announced that Abel, a British immigrant of Nigerian ethnicity, had been granted citizenship by the Biden administration, and one of the women he killed was a DHS employee.

He was given citizenship despite a vile criminal history. He’s now suspected of stabbing and shooting a woman to death near Decatur on April 13.

He was a complete monster. Why aren’t people angry about what Democrats have done to us?

Fox News Report

Bill Melugin reports that Olaolukitan Adon Abel, the suspect arrested for a seemingly random murder spree in DeKalb County, GA that left two women dead and a homeless man shot, is a national of the United Kingdom who was naturalized into a US citizen during the Biden administration in 2022.

DHS confirms to FOX that one of the victims, 40-year-old Lauren Bullis, was a DHS employee who worked in the DHS Office of the Inspector General. She was found stabbed and shot to death while walking her dog.

Abel faces two counts of murder, aggravated assault, and weapons charges after police say he carried out an early morning shooting spree in three separate locations in DeKalb County, GA on Monday, shooting and killing a woman in front of a Checkers, shooting and stabbing Lauren Bullis to death while she was walking her dog, and shooting a homeless man several times in front of a shopping center. Motive is unknown.

DHS confirms that Abel had a lengthy rap sheet prior to this incident, including prior convictions for sexual battery, battery against a police officer, and assault with a deadly weapon.

🚨FELON in Georgia went on a shooting and stabbing spree, killing at random two women and leaving a man in critical condition. Olaolukitan Adon-Abel (26) is facing two counts of malice murder, one count of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a… pic.twitter.com/UnsuyeuGIp — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 14, 2026

He was in the process of sexually assaulting her after he shot her in the face six times and stabbed her multiple times. She was out walking her dog. Democrats brought this scum into our country, and they want to keep them here.