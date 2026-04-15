NATO Without America Plans in the Works – Not Satire

NATO is planning to defend itself in case the US withdraws from the alliance. They would call it European NATO, and they seek to bring more Europeans into command-and-control roles, supplementing US military assets with their own.

That won’t work.

Remarkably, they think their fallback plan will work. Instead, why don’t they pay their bills and offer some support when the US needs it?

According to the Wall Street Journal, European officials are aiming to preserve deterrence against Russia, operational continuity, and nuclear credibility even if Washington withdraws forces from Europe or refuses to come to its defense, as President Trump has threatened.

The plans, first conceived last year, underscore the depth of European anxiety over US reliability. They accelerated after Trump threatened to seize Greenland from fellow NATO member Denmark and are now gaining fresh urgency amid the standoff over Europe’s refusal to back America’s war in Iran. They would prefer not to do it. They are panicking.

President Trump has repeatedly said he has no intention of physically seizing Greenland. He is also not going to leave NATO. He’s trying to get them to be more helpful.

They should beef up their defenses and not exist as our dependents. However, they are dreaming if they think they will survive alone, especially with their ridiculous suicidal tendencies over the climate hysteria.

Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, intervenes.

Stubb is one of the few European leaders who has maintained a close relationship with Trump, and his country has one of the strongest armed forces on the Continent and its longest border with Russia.

Earlier this month, Trump threatened to leave NATO over allies’ refusal to support his Iran campaign, saying the move was already “beyond reconsideration.” Any withdrawal from the alliance would require congressional approval. However, the president could still move troops or assets out of Europe or withhold support using his authority as commander in chief.

Immediately after Trump’s threat, Stubb called the president to brief him on Europe’s plans to strengthen its own defenses.

“The basic message to our American friends is that after all these decades, it’s time for Europe to take more responsibility for its own security and defense,” Stubb said.

According to the WSJ, Europe has been thinking more about the plan since last year, when Merz started re-evaluating going it alone. They are deeply concerned about Trump, seemingly prepared to abandon Ukraine. Ukraine is not a NATO country, but this is Europe’s war. They want Ukraine as a buffer between Russia and Europe.

However, there is no reciprocity between the U.S. and Europe, and they still don’t pay their bills.

NATO is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it has become something else.