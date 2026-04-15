Gov. Spanberger’s Stunning Gun Grab

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger wants your guns.

The Democratic governor changed House Bill 217/Senate Bill 749 to remove the word “fixed” from part of the bill’s definition of an assault firearm. It greatly expands the range of semi-automatic rifles and pistols swept into the ban, Republicans say.

“If there was any doubt that Gov. Spanberger was coming for our firearms, this substitute removes it,” House of Delegates Minority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, told News WCYB 5 in a statement. “Not only does it keep in place the de facto ban on some of the most common firearms in Virginia, it goes further and appears to create a ban on any firearm that can accept a magazine of more than 15 rounds

“That includes the vast majority of firearms in Virginia that are in common use for legal purposes.”