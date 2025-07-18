Definitive Proof Obama Needs to Go to Prison &* All His Little Helpers Too

DNI Tulsi Gabbard has definitive proof that the Obama administration created intelligence to organize a coup against the Trump administration. She declassified Obama era documents proving there was no Russia Collusion. It was an obvious manufactured hoax.

She found that “intelligence was politicized and weaponized by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration to lay the groundwork” for the Russia hoax. She explained in a series of tweets.

“Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicized and weaponized by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration,” Gabbard wrote, “to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President @realDonaldTrump, subverting the will of the American people and undermining our democratic republic.

“…top national security officials including FBI Dir James Comey, CIA Dir John Brennan and DNI James Clapper gathered at the Obama White House to discuss Russia. Obama directed the IC to create a new intelligence assessment that detailed Russian election meddling, even though it would contradict multiple intelligence assessments released over the previous several months.”

The findings were very different from what they concocted.

“On Dec 8, 2016, IC officials prepared an assessment for the President’s Daily Brief, finding that Russia “did not impact recent U.S. election results” by conducting cyber attacks on infrastructure.

“Before it could reach the President, it was abruptly pulled “based on new guidance.” This key intelligence assessment was never published.

“Obama officials immediately leaned on their allies in the media to advance their falsehoods. Anonymous IC sources leaked classified information to the Washington Post and others that Russia had intervened to hack the election in Trump’s favor.

“On January 6, 2017, just days before President Trump took office, DNI Clapper unveiled the Obama-directed politicized assessment, a gross weaponization of intelligence that laid the groundwork for a years-long coup intended to subvert President Trump’s entire presidency.

“According to whistleblower emails shared with us today, we know Clapper and Brennan used the baseless discredited Steele Dossier as a source to push this false narrative in the intelligence assessment.”

We reported this last week, but we now have more detail.

Professor Margot Cleveland also reviewed the documents.

In her thread, she said Jim Comey’s fingerprints were all over the treasonous conspiracy. Barack Obama was behind it and began before Trump was in office. She explained in a series of tweets.

“After meeting with Obama, CIA leaks to Washington Post false claims–ones completely contradicting previously IC assessment.

“Leaks to Post included fake claims that formed false narrative Brennan later inserted into the ICA–that Russia interfered to help Trump. A whistleblower revealed he was sidelined and objected to findings. The ICA was false and information suppressed.

“James Clapper privately viewed Steele Dossier as “untrustworthy” but went along with it being included!

“The Steele dossier was not believed credible except when IC and FBI pushed public info. People involved in the ICA knew what was expected of them and what changes were required.”

It Was all Obama.

“Obama, Brennan, Comey, and Clapper did everything they could to cause Americans to lack confidence in the 2016 election. Rather than state that intel concluded there was no hacking of the election and there was no ability to do so.”