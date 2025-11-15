Crowds-on-Demand CEO Wants Congress to Expose Funding Sources of His Protests

The rent a mob CEO urges Congress to expose who funds the fake demonstrations he orchestrates.

He is asking members of Congress to pass a “Transparency in Political Demonstration Act” that would expose the groups hiring demonstrators to attend events around the U.S.

Adam Swart is the head of Crowds on Demand, a company that, according to its website, provides services “for impactful advocacy campaigns, demonstrations, PR stunts, crowds for hire and corporate events.”

NewsNation obtained the letter Swart wrote to Congress on November 11 demanding greater transparency over who hires protesters.

It’s bizarre, if not a desperate effort to protect himself. He wrote:

“The right to peacefully assemble is one of America’s most sacred constitutional protections. Protests have long advanced justice and reform — but in recent years, we’ve seen the line between authentic civic expression and paid political manipulation blur beyond recognition.

“Across the country, peaceful activism has too often been replaced by coordinated influence campaigns. Most concerningly, many of these campaigns result either intentionally or unintentionally in violence, property destruction, and the mass disruption of American cities through unpermitted road closures.

“While these demonstrations are branded as ‘grassroots,’ evidence increasingly shows large-scale organization and financing behind them, often routed through opaque nonprofit networks designed to conceal true funders—some of whom may be foreign entities with nefarious intentions.”

He said he’s hired by conservatives and liberals.

It smacks of a CYA letter. The protests are likely tied to very bad operators, some from foreign countries. There is also the problem of them becoming violent or leading toward others becoming violent.

Swart told NewsNation he’s making this proposal to Congress “because peaceful protest is supposed to be protected speech — not a business model for dark-money networks or foreign actors trying to destabilize our democracy.”