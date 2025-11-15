Trump Will Sue the BBC Up to $5B After They Lied to Smear Him

The BBC apologized to President Trump after they deliberately fabricated a video to make him look bad, not once, but twice. It was deliberate. As a result, heads are rolling, and Trump will sue the BBC for five billions dollars.

The media keeps fabricating and President Trump keeps suing. They never learn.

“We’ll sue them for anywhere between $1 billion and $5 billion, probably sometime next week,” Trump told reporters on Friday evening aboard Air Force One.

“We have to do it. They’ve even admitted that they cheated,” Trump continued. “They changed the words coming out of my mouth.”

The BBC aired a J6 documentary and changed the President’s words.

In the speech as it appeared on the documentary, Trump told the crowd at his “Save America” rally: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.” He continued, “And we fight. We fight like hell.”

Although the sentences were more than 50 minutes apart in the original speech, the Panorama edit made it seem as if the second followed the first immediately.

He can’t let these fake news outlets get away with this.

Former director general Lord Tony Hall said the BBC should pay him nothing.

Asked if he could ever conceive of licence fee payers’ money being used to pay Trump off, Lord Hall told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “No, [it] should not happen. You’re talking about public money. It would not be appropriate.”

Maybe they should have thought of that before they fabricated their “documentary.”

BBC News Crashing Hard As Heads Resign *We generally don’t cover national/international politics, but our Maine media is covering this. The Telegraph breaks down how the BBC spliced two clips 55 min apart making Trump “say” something he didn’t say at all.… pic.twitter.com/fjYpThmKmF — TheUnquirer (@unquirer) November 14, 2025