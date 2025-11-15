Scott Jennings Pummels Infamous Traitor Miles Taylor

Infamous betrayer Miles Taylor is the former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, who betrayed the country and a President. In 2018, he authored an anti-Trump manifesto under the pseudonym “Anonymous.” Taylor gave the impression he had serious inside information. The truth eventually came out that he had no contact with President Trump. Deception was how he decided to make money and get his face on TV.

His manifesto was pure fiction.

He later published a book titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” that drew widespread condemnation for spreading blatant lies about President Trump and his first administration.

He Is Still Making Money Insulting President Trump

The DHS Judas is still making hay with his anti-Trump mantra. The opportunist made a career out of trashing Trump. In a segment on CNN, he pretended he was a noble defender of democracy and called Trump a man with “the heart and soul of a fascist.”

That didn’t sit well with Scott Jennings.

Scott Jennings exposed his hypocrisy beginning with the media-chasing Marjorie Taylor Greene is engaged in.

“Of course, everybody knows in Washington, Miles, you know, the fastest way to get in front of a television camera, if you’re a Republican, is to come out and crap on Donald Trump,” Jennings said.

“And so that is what she [MTG] is doing because she is mad at him over these issues.”

Taylor shot back, “Scott, I trace it further back than that. I trace it back to ten years ago when you said Donald Trump was an authoritarian. And you know what? Scott, I’ve got to hand it to you. That was a remarkable forecast because ten years later, I think you called it.”

Taylor continued. “Here’s Donald Trump today, the man with the heart and soul of a fascist, showing us he now has the bona fides by tonight—ordering investigations into American citizens.”

Jennings asked him why he was “upset that Trump was running the Executive branch.”

Taylor then brought up Jennings years-old comment about Trump violating his oath, saying he “should never be back in office.”

Jennings said he happily voted for Trump three times, to which Taylor said, “and a lot of your friends were shocked.”

“Yeah, well,” Jennings said, “a lot of my friends would have been shocked at you trying to subvert the elected president of the United States, which you did!”

Unrepentant, conscienceless Taylor said, “And I proudly did!”

Jennings then let him have it. “Yeah, some mid-level staffer, substituting his judgment for the elected president of the United States!”

“Good luck brother!”

I wonder how Taylor goes on TV after what he did. Maybe he’s a sociopath.

Watch: