Cuba on Fire: Cuba Could Soon Be Free

The situation in Cuba is dire, and they have been cast into darkness with prolonged rolling blackouts. The regime is in talks with Sec. Marco Rubio. President Trump wants the Castros out of politics, and Sec. Rubio has reportedly spoken with the grandson.

I don’t know if the discontent in Cuba can be attributed to their desire for freedom or their distress over the lack of fuel. They have been indoctrinated in communism. However, they appear to be rebelling. They are in the streets marching and have burned the Communist Party headquarters in one town.

Americans would love to see Cuba free and hope the people want that too. Communism doesn’t work. The people who are most anxious to keep Cuba as a communist nation are here in the United States: check out the last post.

‼️ URGENTE — El pueblo de Cuba está tomando la sede del Partido Comunista en Ciego de Avila. Se reportan protestas masivas en varios lugares de la isla. pic.twitter.com/cdVnCLjAEu — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) March 14, 2026

BREAKING —> The people of #Cuba have just set fire to the Communist Party’s Headquarters in the eastern town of #Morón. The Cuban people have had enough of the brutal dictatorship! pic.twitter.com/q9j6unDFh3 — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) March 14, 2026

This is Cuba now. Cubans and Venezuelans are some of the only people on Earth who really truly understand Iranians, and vice versa. Freedom inspires freedom. May all our countries be liberated this year. pic.twitter.com/a4wB46FrPr — ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) March 14, 2026

People don’t like communism once they get it, unless they are in the top levels of power.

JUST IN: In a stunning scene, Cuban exiles in Santiago, Chile, just went head-to-head with pro-regime communist agitators, and the patriots DOMINATED! Waving massive “Make Cuba Great Again” banners, flying American and Cuban flags, they chanted “Down with communism!” pic.twitter.com/pWSpRjDnIu — FAN TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) March 14, 2026

Communist Revolutionaries in the US Fight for a Communist Cuba

CUNY’s Cuba Conference: “By Any Means Necessary,” “Reap the Whirlwind,” and More Radical Rhetoric

Ike Nahem, founder of the New York-New Jersey Cuba Si Coalition and an organizer of labor delegations to Cuba, said the conference’s “primary purpose” is to “galvanize, boost, and promote united action” to fight the embargo, oppose U.S. intervention in the Americas, and defend Venezuelan sovereignty.

He declared that the Cuban people would resist “by any means necessary,” warned that Trump and Rubio would “reap the whirlwind,” and accused them of carrying out a “public lynching” and “public asphyxiation” of Cuba.

So much for a simple “normalization” conference. More and more, this looks like a vehicle for repackaging anti-American revolutionary politics as humanitarian solidarity.

CUNY’s Cuba Conference: “By Any Means Necessary,” “Reap the Whirlwind,” and More Radical Rhetoric Ike Nahem, founder of the New York-New Jersey Cuba Si Coalition and an organizer of labor delegations to Cuba, said the conference’s “primary purpose” is to “galvanize, boost,… pic.twitter.com/h4A5HK04Ue — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) March 15, 2026



Clip via Stu Smith Studios