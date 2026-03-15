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Cuba on Fire: Cuba Could Soon Be Free

By
M Dowling
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The situation in Cuba is dire, and they have been cast into darkness with prolonged rolling blackouts. The regime is in talks with Sec. Marco Rubio. President Trump wants the Castros out of politics, and Sec. Rubio has reportedly spoken with the grandson.

I don’t know if the discontent in Cuba can be attributed to their desire for freedom or their distress over the lack of fuel. They have been indoctrinated in communism. However, they appear to be rebelling. They are in the streets marching and have burned the Communist Party headquarters in one town.

Americans would love to see Cuba free and hope the people want that too. Communism doesn’t work. The people who are most anxious to keep Cuba as a communist nation are here in the United States: check out the last post.

People don’t like communism once they get it, unless they are in the top levels of power.

Communist Revolutionaries in the US Fight for a Communist Cuba
CUNY’s Cuba Conference: “By Any Means Necessary,” “Reap the Whirlwind,” and More Radical Rhetoric

Ike Nahem, founder of the New York-New Jersey Cuba Si Coalition and an organizer of labor delegations to Cuba, said the conference’s “primary purpose” is to “galvanize, boost, and promote united action” to fight the embargo, oppose U.S. intervention in the Americas, and defend Venezuelan sovereignty.

He declared that the Cuban people would resist “by any means necessary,” warned that Trump and Rubio would “reap the whirlwind,” and accused them of carrying out a “public lynching” and “public asphyxiation” of Cuba.

So much for a simple “normalization” conference. More and more, this looks like a vehicle for repackaging anti-American revolutionary politics as humanitarian solidarity.


Clip via Stu Smith Studios

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