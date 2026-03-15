Tucker Says the CIA Is Preparing a Criminal Referral on Him

Tucker Carlson claims he is under investigation for what appears to be a FARA violation: working for a foreign power. He interviewed Iranians before the war as a journalist to gather news and offer his opinion. He said he hasn’t taken money, and I doubt he has. In only hours, this purported CIA/DOJ investigation, if true, is starting to cause more division and anger against the president and the war online.

In his video posted last night, he said the CIA is preparing a criminal referral on him to the DOJ. He said, “The CIA read my texts with people in Iran. They want to charge me as a foreign agent.” He said he’s not worried about a criminal case since “I am not an agent of a foreign power.” He added that “the case is ludicrous.”

Tucker has been dividing Americans on the war, on the administration, and on Israel because he is anti-war. He is suggesting the government has become “more authoritarian.” Those are Democrat buzzwords, and he has been using a lot of them lately. However, Tucker isn’t a traitor, but does appear to be antisemitic.

We need more confirmation since every time you go against one of the podcasters who claim they were MAGA or even those who are, they take to the airwaves or social media to demean the people who oppose them. It is giving Democrats their platform since they have none other.

Since last night, conspiracy theories have been spreading online, with no basis in fact. We don’t need this while President Trump is trying to wrap up a war.

Tucker’s allegation:

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷 BREAKING: TUCKER CARLSON announces that the U.S. government may be preparing to arrest him through a CIA criminal referral over his OPPOSITION to the IRAN WARpic.twitter.com/jadblgp8e6 — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) March 15, 2026

People Have Called for an Investigation of Tucker

For example, in an exclusive interview with CBN News, Senator Ted Cruz said Tucker Carlson’s possible foreign money ties should be investigated.

“Absolutely…look,” Ted said, “I think anyone who is receiving foreign money, money, and not disclosing it to spread lies, to act as an agent of a foreign government, I think that should be disclosed. I think it is dishonest…”

I don’t know if she holds any sway, but Laura Loomer has also called for a probe over FARA.

However, we need confirmation beyond Tucker’s say-so. Tucker lied about Qatar arresting Mossad agents and never corrected it after Qatar called him out. He lied about being detained in Israel. Tucker said Jews were targeting his family, which turned out to be untrue. He lied about Iran’s plans to assassinate Trump: he said they didn’t try. Tucker said, “I didn’t attack or even criticize Chabad,” and that’s not true.

The Kremlin spokesperson exposing one of Tucker’s lies even before his interview with Putin airs is a calculated humiliation designed to remind him of his place. That’s how Moscow treats its propagandists – like the useful idiots they are pic.twitter.com/oGa995fQhy — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) February 7, 2024

On the other hand, is this a real traitor?

This TikToker, Ethan Levins, told Iran the coordinates for US Patriot Defense Systems in Israel. Since Israel is an ally in an ongoing war and it’s our weapon, is this treasonous? I think it might be.

BREAKING – US based TikToker Ethan Levins is under fire for giving Iran coordinates to strike US Patriot defense systems in Israel. You can disagree with Israel all you want, but anyone willing to help an enemy strike American targets based in another country is a traitor. pic.twitter.com/rFpbpaNW8K — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 14, 2026