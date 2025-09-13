Cuban Illegal Beheads a Man for Not Speaking to Him Directly

They let millions of people into the country without vetting and the media is telling us we are the nutjobs.

The latest is one of the new Democrats beheaded a motel manager over a washing machine. The manager didn’t speak to him directly but had another worker speak to him. That apparently set him off into a rage. We are not getting their best. We’re getting some bad hombres.

A Cuban illegal immigrant who was arrested on suspicion of capital murder is alleged to have beheaded the manager of a Dallas motel. He left the victim’s head in a trash bin, court records obtained Thursday show.

When authorities took Yordanis Cobos-Martinez into custody Wednesday, he was covered in blood and armed with the machete. He is accused of using a machete to kill Chandra Nagamallaiah, 50, according to an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant.

Jail records show Cobos-Martinez, 37, is being held without bond in the Dallas County Jail on an immigration detainer.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said Cobos-Martinez has a final order of removal from the United States. He was most recently in ICE custody at a detention center west of Dallas, the department said.

Nagmallaiah, 50, told the pair not to use a washing machine that was broken, but Cobos-Martinez, a Cuban national, grew irate over the manager enlisting the motel worker to translate the instructions instead of speaking to him in Spanish, the document said.

The Horrible Murder

The affidavit cited video that it said captured Cobos-Martinez leaving the motel room, producing a machete and repeatedly cutting and stabbing the manager, Mr. Nagamallaiah.

Screaming, Nagamallaiah fled to the motel’s front office, but Cobos-Martinez followed and continued to cut him, according to the affidavit. At one point, the victim’s wife and son tried to stop Cobos-Martinez, but he pushed them away and continued assaulting Nagamallaiah, the affidavit says.

Cobos-Martinez removed a key card and a cellphone from Nagamallaiah’s pockets and continued cutting the victim “until his head was removed from his body,” according to the affidavit.