Portland Mayor Doesn't Need Any Help, It's Going Swimmingly

M Dowling
The Portland mayor rejected President Trump’s offer to get the city under control so he’s going to Memphis next. The Memphis mayor agreed to let him help.

Portland is the home of Antifa.

Antifa admits they are anarcho-communists. If you ever look at Andy Ngo’s feed to see who they are, you know they are dangerous freaks. They have chapters on college campuses throughout the nation.

They believe in the violent overthrow of the nation, as does Black Lives Matter.

These are domestic terrorists:

The media won’t describe these people honestly, and the Democrat Party uses them as their army. You won’t hear them condemn them except for a mild rebuke when there is a lot of backlash.

Why are we allowing this? Can’t we get the anti-communist laws activated? Maybe, after 12 years of Obama and Biden, our government is too corrupted by enablers?

The US has far-left infiltrators or enablers in government. Who can forget former FBI Director Christopher Wray saying Antifa isn’t an organization? It’s just “an idea.”

When these Antifa maniacs burn down buildings and lock officers in burning buildings, they are serious. It’s not hard to see that. When they go overseas for training, it should be obvious to people what is going on.

This is the kind of thing Charlie Kirk exposed.

