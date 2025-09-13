Portland Mayor Doesn’t Need Any Help, It’s Going Swimmingly

The Portland mayor rejected President Trump’s offer to get the city under control so he’s going to Memphis next. The Memphis mayor agreed to let him help.

Portland is the home of Antifa.

Antifa admits they are anarcho-communists. If you ever look at Andy Ngo’s feed to see who they are, you know they are dangerous freaks. They have chapters on college campuses throughout the nation.

They believe in the violent overthrow of the nation, as does Black Lives Matter.

These are domestic terrorists:

STEPHEN MILLER: “This is not fringe anymore. Tape, after tape. Federal workers, bureaucrats, educators, professors, nurses… people celebrating and cheering the assassination of Charlie Kirk! There is a domestic terrorist movement growing in this country”

The media won’t describe these people honestly, and the Democrat Party uses them as their army. You won’t hear them condemn them except for a mild rebuke when there is a lot of backlash.

Why are we allowing this? Can’t we get the anti-communist laws activated? Maybe, after 12 years of Obama and Biden, our government is too corrupted by enablers?

The US has far-left infiltrators or enablers in government. Who can forget former FBI Director Christopher Wray saying Antifa isn’t an organization? It’s just “an idea.”

When these Antifa maniacs burn down buildings and lock officers in burning buildings, they are serious. It’s not hard to see that. When they go overseas for training, it should be obvious to people what is going on.

This is the kind of thing Charlie Kirk exposed.

#BREAKING: Homeland Security gave Antifa multiple warnings to disperse from the Portland ICE building. Several vehicles needed to exit.

When the militants refused, officers moved in and unleashed their full fury. Multiple people have been arrested. @choeshow|@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/pX1xqnEC2r — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 19, 2025

Portland, Ore. — Antifa has increased their tactics outside the ICE facility, violently approaching vehicles driven by ICE and FPS officers as the federal agents leave for the night. Last night (Sept. 8), an ICE officer was forced to brandish a taser in self defense after black… pic.twitter.com/bV3N5FKGpL — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) September 9, 2025

“Arrest me, Ted!” Watch: #Portland #Antifa riot arrestee Hailley M. Nolan shut down city hall on May 31 & confronted Mayor @tedwheeler, daring him to have her arrested. (Her prior riot case was dropped by DA Mike Schmidt.) Full video: https://t.co/Jkbi3bIhR3 pic.twitter.com/fZ6x2RT8IV — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2023