Cuomo’s NY releases child sex offenders, puts them up in the Holiday Inn Express

As part of a statewide New York-Cuomo effort to protect criminals from coronavirus, fifty prisoners, including child rapists, were released. The jail might not even have any coronavirus cases.

Eight registered sex offenders, including three child rapists, were released.

“Eight registered sex offenders have been released from the Monroe County Jail as part of a statewide order coming from The Department of Corrections and Community Services– or DOCCS,” Rochester First reported.

Fifty criminals were released and nine were put up at the Holiday Inn Express in Greece, including four sex offenders.

Three of these beauties are registered as level 3 sex offenders and are deemed by New York courts as most likely to re-offend. All three of the level 3 sex offenders staying at the Holiday Inn Express have been convicted for the rape of minors.

“It doesn’t make any sense. If you could present an argument to me that makes sense, I’m willing to listen. But this doesn’t make any sense,” Patrick Phelan, the Greece Chief of Police, said.

The Department of Corrections and Community Services– or DOCCS ordered a release of “low-level technical parole violators” over COVID-19 concerns, though, again, it remains unclear if there were even any confirmed cases within the jail.

Greece Chief of Police Patrick Phelan was bewildered over the move.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” the police chief said. “If you could present an argument to me that makes sense, I’m willing to listen. But this doesn’t make any sense.”

“So you have a violent criminal who’s done time in state prison who’s been given the chance of parole, and not followed the conditions of their parole,” Phelan explained. “That’s who you’re talking about right now.”

The police chief says he was not even so much as notified in advance about the release.

“We weren’t told by anyone,” he said. “I think good practice would be if you’re going to release convicted felons. Some of them very violent some of those level 3 sex offenders, You might want to give law enforcement the heads up.”

The DOCCS responded in a statement, defending their decision as necessary in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This significant action is being taken in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in local jails over the past few days and weeks,” the statement reads. “Our top priority remains the public health and safety of New Yorkers during this global public health emergency and this measure will further protect a vulnerable population from contracting and transmitting this infectious disease.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo and his Democrats have eagerly allowed criminals released. Cuomo signed a no-bail law under the guise of “bail reform,” which was enacted in January.

In Suffolk County alone, over 600 violent gang members were released onto the streets in one fell swoop.

The so-called “bail reform” led to a woman charged with an anti-Semitic attack to be arrested and released three times in five days. In another case, a man charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to the murder of a 29-year-old Albany woman was released from jail after the judge overseeing the case reportedly claimed Democrats’ new “bail reform” legislation no longer allows her to keep the charged party in custody. A man who kept robbing banks was in and immediately out of jail five times ranting how no one can get him.