VA Gov Northam issues stay-at-home order until June 10th or go to jail

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a "Stay at Home" order for Virginians in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, he announced during a news conference Monday. The order will last until June 10.

“As I have said for the last few weeks and as I have explicitly stated today in this executive order, I ask Virginians to stay at home,” Northam said.

He added, “We understand that you may need to leave to get groceries or to seek medical attention, however, you should stay home to the greatest extent possible.”

“I want to be clear: Do not go out unless you need to go out. This is very different than wanting to go out,” the Democratic governor said in announcing the order.

Violators can be punished by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine, National Review reported.

Virginia has over 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus as of Monday. That number, which is expected to rise, Northam said, is a result of “how people interacted two or three weeks ago.”

He said people are congregating on beaches and elsewhere in large groups.

Residents may also leave their homes for other specific purposes including working essential jobs, exercising while practicing social distancing, caring for relatives and others in need, tending to livestock or pets, visiting their businesses for minimal tasks, or visiting government buildings for necessary reasons.

