Dem hero who’s ready to take Joe’s place says “America was never that great”

After Cuomo’s aide walked around a dangerous area as the West Indian Day Parade wound down, he was shot. Cuomo then demanded the nationalization of all gun laws and he wants them to be tougher than what New York already has. It would have been more effective to get rid of the West Indian Day Parade which inevitably ends with someone getting shivved or shot.

Cuomo has sued the NRA and companies that provide insurance to NRA members in an effort to destroy the organization.

You don’t need ten bullets to kill a deer:

He’s anti-fossil fuels and bans fracking so Pennsylvania siphons off our natural gas here in New York. He shut down a billion-dollar plant without any notice. The man is a dictator.

The imperious governor wasted $750 million on a failed solar deal.

He released Herman Bell, a convicted cop killer, because that is what he does. He’s the author of the bail reform that has released violent criminals and gang members into our community. It is a disaster as you might expect. The man just released eight sex offenders, three of whom are child rapists.

He was all-in on the alleged epidemic of rapes by white males on campus and passed a rule that required a signed written agreement for all sexual transactions.

The man is nuts.

Cuomo arranged for free college and healthcare for all illegal aliens and the state is a sanctuary, even for foreign nationals who are criminals. The governor supports open borders and calls illegal aliens ‘New Yorkers.’

The dictatorial Cuomo banned all non-essential travel to Indiana because they had a religious freedom act. He supports LGBT rights but not the rights of religious people. Ironically, he’s now threatening to sue anyone who bans New Yorkers from traveling to their state.

About those babies, he believes in abortion to the moment of birth for any reason. If you don’t agree, he has said you should leave New York. There is no place for you here.

He said that people who are pro-life and pro-gun have no place in America.

Watch:

Oh, and he doesn’t like America. It was never that great, he said.

Watch: