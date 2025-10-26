D.C. Del. Norton Has Dementia and Is Running for Office Again?

Democrat District of Columbia Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton was scammed by individuals claiming to work for an HVAC company, according to a police report. The police report described the 88-year-old lawmaker as in the “early stages of dementia.”

Yet she’s running for office again.

Norton has been the far-left nonvoting delegate in the House since 1991.

Scammers showed up at her home and charged her $4,400 for cleaning services he didn’t perform.

An incident report reviewed by NBC News reported:

The “complainant” or victim as “Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (DC) 88 years old, Black Woman, suffers early stages of dementia.”

According to a police report obtained by NBC4 Washington, a house manager was able to stop it when she spotted them on a ring camera.

At the time the group arrived, the report says, the “caretaker/power of attorney was not at residence.” That report does not name the caretaker or power of attorney but says that individual called police.

Her staff denied she has a caretaker. Why would the police say it then?

In a statement to News4, Norton’s office said:

“The Congresswoman employs a house manager who oversees all maintenance services, so she initially assumed her staff had arranged the visit and provided her credit card for payment.”

“Upon notifying her house manager, who reviewed Ring doorbell footage and confirmed that no such appointment had been scheduled, the incident was immediately reported to the police.”

The public police incident report also says the “caretaker” called the credit card company to have the charges and card cancelled after Thursday’s crime.

She is the oldest member of the House and she probably has dementia. Judging from the behavior of some of the House members, she isn’t the only one.

Norton can barely walk.

Only in politics, do you keep your job no matter how incapable.

Her family should let her retire. It’s elder abuse.