H-1B Visas Have Become a Boon for “So-Called American Companies”

“So-called American companies say they have no choice but to use the H-1B program because they ‘can’t find Americans for these jobs,'” says the InvestAzoria CEO, James Fishback.

“Here’s the ugly truth, he writes, “they’re not even looking for Americans. They refuse to interview them. They hide job postings in obscure newspapers to “check the box,” and when no one “applies,” they import another foreign worker—denying yet another qualified American a job, a wage, and the dignity and purpose that come with both. It’s disgraceful. It’s time to finally and fully dismantle the H-1B scam.”

A community note correctly notes that the postings are required by law and are legal, but it doesn’t change the main point. American companies prioritize the H-1B foreigners and abuse the program. They aren’t looking for Americans and companies are now suing the $100,000 fee per person that President Trump levied. President Trump has vowed to fight them.

The Program Is an Exercise in Abuse

The H-1B visa program is often criticized for being abused by employers to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign labor, particularly in the IT sector, leading to wage suppression and national security concerns.

The program was supposed to be for jobs that are specialized and hard to fill.

The Trump administration is preparing to defend its controversial new H-1B visa policy in federal court, following a wave of lawsuits challenging the $100,000 fee imposed on new visa applicants. The administration maintains that the fee hike is a necessary measure to protect American jobs and restore integrity to the skilled worker program.

The Chamber of Commerce argues that the new $100,000 fee is plainly unlawful because it overrides the requirements of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Specifically, the litigation asserts that the fee structure is illegal because the INA dictates that such charges must be based on the government’s actual costs incurred in processing visas, a benchmark the six-figure fee drastically exceeds.

In addition to the Chamber’s filing, a broad coalition of unions, employers, educators, and religious groups has filed separate lawsuits in federal courts across Washington, D.C. and California. These groups contend the fee is both “arbitrary and capricious” and will ultimately harm critical U.S. industries that rely on high-skilled foreign talent, including the tech sector, which sees companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google heavily utilize the H-1B program.

The Chamber and these other people have no interest in American workers when it comes to their agendas.