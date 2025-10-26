Zohran Mamdani Gets Called Out for His Islamophobia Ruse

By
M Dowling
-
2
15

Zohran Mamdani is a liar, the worst kind. He does it to manipulate people and once in power, he will further the cause of the radical Islamists he represents. Zohran claimed Muslims are mistreated in New York, and was called out by Lisa Cusack. So, Cusack was the one who was demeaned online by his trolls and other radical Islamist sympathizers after she told the truth about Islam.

For him to play the victim, time and again, is reprehensible. This is what he put on X:

The dream of every Muslim is simply to be treated the same as any other New Yorker. And yet, for too long, we have been told to ask for less than that, and endure hatred and bigotry in the shadows. No more.

Cusack responded, not letting the radical Islamists silence her.

Amateur researchers got it all wrong and called her a liar. She explained how wrong they were here.

Zohran is using fake Islamophobia to manipulate Americans. Amazingly, it works with so many.

I posted this next one earlier today, but it merits repeating. Zohran conjured up three ridiculous stories to pretend he’s a victim.

He thinks 9/11 is only about his auntie, if she even exists.

Zohran is very dangerous.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Adonymost
Adonymost
59 minutes ago

Americans have every right to be islamophobic.
Why do we run from these accusations? Own up to them and TELL WHY!

Last edited 54 minutes ago by Adonymost
1
Reply
Popeye
Popeye
37 minutes ago
Reply to  Adonymost

Why? CAIR . . that’s why.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz