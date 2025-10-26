Zohran Mamdani Gets Called Out for His Islamophobia Ruse

Zohran Mamdani is a liar, the worst kind. He does it to manipulate people and once in power, he will further the cause of the radical Islamists he represents. Zohran claimed Muslims are mistreated in New York, and was called out by Lisa Cusack. So, Cusack was the one who was demeaned online by his trolls and other radical Islamist sympathizers after she told the truth about Islam.

For him to play the victim, time and again, is reprehensible. This is what he put on X:

The dream of every Muslim is simply to be treated the same as any other New Yorker. And yet, for too long, we have been told to ask for less than that, and endure hatred and bigotry in the shadows. No more.

Cusack responded, not letting the radical Islamists silence her.

My father grew up Christian in a Muslim country.

Both sides of his family had their property confiscated, they paid a special tax for being non-Muslim, many jobs were not available to them—certainly in the government—and they lived under frequent threats of government sanctioned… https://t.co/b0MPMumraD — Lisa Cusack (@lisa_4_la) October 25, 2025

Amateur researchers got it all wrong and called her a liar. She explained how wrong they were here.

Zohran is using fake Islamophobia to manipulate Americans. Amazingly, it works with so many.

I posted this next one earlier today, but it merits repeating. Zohran conjured up three ridiculous stories to pretend he’s a victim.

2019. Zohran Mamdani claims it is an “illusion” that Muslims can become New Yorkers and settle into the city. He then tells three ridiculous personal stories about anti-muslim bias. Mamdani claims that on September 11th, 2001, before anybody really knew what had happened, his… pic.twitter.com/pKlDGDjqkj — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 10, 2025

He thinks 9/11 is only about his auntie, if she even exists.

This is one of the ALL-TIME great answers from Scott Jennings reacting to Zohran Mamdani invoking Islamophobia after September 11: “You’re going to run for mayor, and invoke 9/11? You darn sure better start with the people who died in the Twin Towers. Thats what I think. He… pic.twitter.com/EYmjVz0Mno — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 25, 2025

Zohran is very dangerous.