Dallas Begins Removing LGBTQ+++ Rainbow Crosswalks

Back in October, Governor Greg Abbott ordered all LGBTQ+++ crosswalks removed in Dallas. They have begun the process after appealing for exemptions. These crosswalks are also meant to honor Black Lives Matter, but they don’t explain how. They are just rainbow crosswalks.

Gov. Abbott ordered all “political,” nonstandard surface markings to be removed. LGBTQ+++ is a far-left ideology. It’s no longer about LGBs.

Many rainbow crosswalks in the historically gay neighborhood of Oak Lawn were already washed away by early afternoon Monday. Black Lives Matter crosswalks in South Dallas and other decorative designs in Uptown—30 in total—are also slated for removal. The city said in a memo last week that standard crosswalks will be installed by April 28, reports Kera News.

“We weren’t prepared to see all of them removed this week,” said Tony Vedda, CEO and president of the North Texas LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce, as he watched a truck affixed with a power washer spray down one crosswalk. “It was a little bit of a shock to us and the end of a long road.”

The residents call it a gayborhood, but it is still public.

The crosswalks were put up by private leftist organizations. That really can’t be allowed, whether it is right or left.

The plan is undoubtedly to go right back to rainbow crosswalks if a Democrat takes over in the future.

HAPPENING NOW: The city of Dallas, Texas, has begun removing all gay pride rainbow crosswalks from the city. The move comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott made the order back in October. About time. pic.twitter.com/NcqlMdd8WB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2026