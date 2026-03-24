The Iran War As It Stands

If we fail in Iran, the repercussions could be fatal to the Republic. Authoritarian regimes arise from the ashes of a bankrupt civilization. The globalists and other radicals would take full advantage, including our enemies within. As reported yesterday, the USA is insolvent, for starters. I don’t know what Donald Trump’s motives were, but he obviously believed he could win the war quickly, and he said we faced an imminent threat. Maybe he should have listened to JD Vance and Tulsi Gabbard, who said not to go to war. Concentrating on Cuba and Venezuela was enough. On the other hand, Iran is a nearly fifty-year menace to the West and the Middle East. They have underground cities of missiles, and at some point, they would be able to defend against anyone trying to stop them from developing a nuclear bomb.

However, this was a very risky war to take on.

Tehran Is Willing to Listen to Proposals for Peace

CNN has an Iranian source who said the US has reached out to Tehran and is willing to listen to “sustainable” proposals to end the war.

“There has been outreach between the United States and Iran, initiated by Washington, in recent days, but nothing that has reached the level of full-on negotiations,” the source said. “Messages have been received through various intermediaries to scope out whether an agreement to end the war can be reached.”

“The proposals being looked at are aimed not merely at achieving a ceasefire but a concrete agreement to end the conflict between the US and Iran,” they added without going into further detail.

The source did not comment on President Trump’s public comments.

“Iran is not asking for a meeting or direct talks with the United States but is willing to listen if a plan for a sustainable deal comes within reach that would preserve the national interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the source said.

“Iran is ready to provide all the necessary guarantees that it will never develop nuclear weapons but is entitled to peaceful use of nuclear technology.” The source insisted that any proposal must also include the lifting of all sanctions imposed on Iran.

Saudi Arabia Wants Iran’s Missiles Degraded

Prince Salman allegedly pushed to continue the war. He said it is a “historic opportunity.” No one ever had the ambition to stop Iran.

Saudi Arabia wants an end to the Iran war, with Tehran’s cruise and ballistic missile capabilities degraded “as much as possible,” a regional official familiar with the Saudi position told CNN.

They are a direct threat.

Riyadh, however, does not want Iran’s civilian infrastructure harmed, the official added.

“(We) can’t have an aggressive neighbor, but also can’t have a population in Iran that is destitute,” the official said. “At the end of the day, we are neighbors and want a peaceful neighborhood.”

Israel hit Iran’s gas fields last Wednesday and admitted they acted alone. They claim the US knew they planned to do it. However, President Trump’s reaction was to publicly rebuke Israel for it. Now, President Trump is threatening to blow up power plants.

Israel wants to seize southern Lebanon. I’d rather see them find a good way to end this war. Seizing the land will bring misery.

President Trump has indicated that Netanyahu is difficult, but he needs to control him. Our soldiers must not die needlessly.

It is more likely that he will put boots on the ground and take over Kharg Island, as he suggested in 1988. It’s not what I’m promoting. I’m just saying that is the logical next step in this not-so-quick war that puts our Republic at stake.

Who Is Trump Talking to in Iran?

Axios, Politico, and multiple Israeli publications have reported that Witkoff and Kushner had been in touch with Ghalibaf.

Ghalibaf wrote in an X post on Monday that “No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”

If they are talking to Ghalibaf, that’s not a great solution.

He served as the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air force from 1997 to 2000. After this, he served as the country’s police chief. From 2005 to 2017, he was the mayor of Tehran. He ran for president and is the Speaker of the Parliament. He despised the US and Israel.

Iran is a terror regime, but they say they are fighting for humanity. If they get the bomb, they will start blowing people up.

Iran is fighting for humanity.

The world is either with Gaza and against this colonial terror regime, or it stands with the Epstein class and child torturers. There is no middle ground.#GazaGenocide https://t.co/0j7rihTxmC — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) March 23, 2026

They have a lot of leverage with the Strait of Hormuz.

We are aware of what is happening in the paper oil market, including the firms hired to influence oil futures. We also see the broader jawboning campaign. But let’s see if they can turn that into “actual fuel” at the pump —or maybe even print gas molecules! — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) March 24, 2026

Meanwhile, the president is sending more troops.