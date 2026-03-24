The fire truck in the LaGuardia runway collision doesn’t have a transponder. That limits the Tower’s ability to track it, says the NTSB. The media will be disappointed. They all but had the air traffic controller convicted because of his self-recriminations, which are normal reactions when things go wrong.

A transponder would have enabled better tracking.

An Air Canada plane collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday night. The accident cost the lives of two pilots and injured dozens of people, some seriously. A flight attendant was ejected, still strapped to the jump seat. She is alive and in critical condition.

The crash marks the first death at LaGuardia in 34 years. It is the New York area’s third-busiest airport.

The two pilots killed in the collision between a passenger jet and a Port Authority fire truck at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Monday have been named as Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther.

The Original Story